David Ogooluwa: The 23-Year-Old Making Web3 Easier to Understand

Web3, NFTs are terms that often sound like a different language to those outside the space. But David Ogooluwa, a 23-year-old visionary from West Africa, is working hard to bridge that gap and make it more accessible for everyone. Known in the Web3 world as Dotify, David is a writer, researcher, brand strategist, and storyteller who’s helping break down the complexities of the decentralized world for both seasoned experts and newcomers.



David is the founder of FoundersCorner, a platform that connects crypto builders, creators, and innovators through engaging content and interviews. He’s on a mission to share the stories behind blockchain projects and make them easier to understand.



“The world of Web3 is full of so much potential, but it’s still really hard for people to wrap their heads around it,” David says. “I wanted to create a space where we could share these stories, explain the tech behind them, and give people a reason to care.”

“We often hear about blockchain technology, but we rarely hear about the people behind it,” David says. “FoundersCorner is here to change that. It’s all about humanizing the tech and making the people behind the projects relatable.”



“It’s incredible to speak to these innovators who are changing the world,” David says. “When you hear their stories and understand their challenges, it makes you see the technology in a whole new light. It’s not just code; it’s passion, it’s vision, it’s real people with real ideas.”

Like any startup, FoundersCorner has faced its challenges. At first, the platform found its home on Substack, where it gained over 1,500 active subscribers. But when Substack flagged the publication, David knew it was time to adapt.



“We believe in the decentralization that Web3 stands for, so when Substack flagged us, we thought, ‘Okay, it’s time to take things into our own hands,’” David explains. “Instead of shutting down, we pivoted. We moved everything to LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and our website. We weren’t going to let one platform control our story.”



That pivot turned out to be a game-changer. FoundersCorner is now accessible across multiple platforms, reaching a wider audience and continuing to amplify the voices of Web3 founders.



“It’s about giving people options,” David says. “Whether you’re on Substack, LinkedIn, or Twitter, the story stays the same—we’re here to bring transparency and open the door to the world of Web3.”

Looking ahead, David has big plans for FoundersCorner. The platform is set to expand into long-form research pieces, investigative journalism, and even more interactive content. David’s goal is clear: to make blockchain and Web3 accessible to everyone and to help drive mainstream adoption of decentralized technology.



“We’re still early in the game,” David says. “But I truly believe that Web3 is going to change the world. My goal with FoundersCorner is to help people see the bigger picture. We’re not just covering tech; we’re telling the stories of the people who are building the future.”



FoundersCorner is about creating a movement that brings together innovators and communities to shape the future of Web3. And with David at the helm, there’s no telling just how far it will go.

“We’re just getting started,” David smiles. “The best is yet to come.”