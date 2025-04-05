Community Leaders Laud Soludo’s Achievements in Anambra, Endorse Him for Second Term

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Leaders of communities in Anambra State have praised Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his development strides in the state.

Presidents General of all the 179 communities in the state during a recent meeting endorsed the governor for a second term in office, saying that his works in the state have earned him their respects and endorsement.

Chairman of Anambra State Town Union Council (ASTUC), Mr. Vin Dike who was recently appointed by the governor to head the organisation, told journalists that leaders of the communities conveyed their endorsement to the governor during the meeting.

He said the group will also collaborate with the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council to help the governor in ensuring security in communities, especially as the new Anambra Homeland Security Law has given Presidents General of communities the power to become chief security officers of their areas.

Dike, who spoke from his home in Oraifite said: “Soludo has done what no other governor has done in Anambra State and you know that ASTUC on 29 March endorsed him for a second term. His road infrastructure is second to none. In terms of education, health, you need to see what the man has done in these areas, including employment of teachers and doctors.

“To speak to his achievements in Oraifite, my community, I can tell you that in the last 18 years, we have never seen the presence of government in Oraifite, but through him, we now have several projects here, including the recently flagged off smart school at Oraifite and the Nkwo to Nkwo road among others.

“Come November 8, I will be among those shouting from the rooftop campaigning for him because the man has shown that he knows what he is doing, and does not only speak, but shows what he has done.”

On how ASTUC will help the governor in addressing insecurity in communities, the chairman said: “ASTUC will work with government. Already, through the Homeland Security Law, the PGs have been empowered as chief security officers of communities, and are responsible for security in the communities. What we will do is to work with the governor to tackle insecurity, and you may know that the governor is also backing us with intelligence, foot soldiers on ground and many more.

“If you watch, you will see that the partnership we have with government is already yielding results, what my leadership will do is to take it a notch higher. We will arrange trainings and seminars for new presidents general, so as to acquaint them with our workings and how they can synergise with government to improve the security of their communities.”