CNYA: Declaring Achimugu Wanted Will Discourage Investors

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Council of Nigeria Youth Advocate (CNYA) has warned against the plan of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to declare businesswoman, Dr. Aisha Achimugu wanted, stating that the action could impact investor confidence and discourage private sector contributions to national development.

Speaking on the planned decision of the EFCC, CNYA President, Amb. Haruna Gambar said, “Dr. Achimugu has made significant contributions to job creation and national development. It is important that due process is followed to ensure that businesses are not unfairly targeted.”

Gambar further urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure that regulatory actions do not discourage private sector participation in Nigeria’s economy.

He said, “We believe that investors, both local and foreign, should feel secure in conducting business in Nigeria. Any action perceived as unfair could create uncertainty in the business environment.”

The EFCC had recently listed Achimugu among individuals wanted for alleged financial offenses.

However, CNYA maintained that private sector leaders should be supported in their role in economic development while also ensuring that legal processes remain transparent and fair.

Efforts to get a response from the EFCC on the matter were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

