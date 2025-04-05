CitySports Africa Set to Stage Maiden Easter Cup Youth Football Tournament

After several weeks of planning, CitySports Africa, a leading giant in global sports, is set for the premier edition of the Easter Cup Youth Football Tournament.

The event is powered by CitySports League, an initiative of CitySports Africa. At the press briefing during the week, the CEO of the outfit, Shola Opaleye, expressed excitement about the upcoming tournament and its impact on society.

Tagged Easter Cup Youth Football Tournament will hold from April 18th – 19th, 2025, and it will bring together young football talents from 48 teams across Nigeria in an electrifying two-day competition.

“The Easter Cup is more than just a tournament—it is a talent development platform. We emphasise high-level organisation, media exposure, and structured competition to ensure participants have a professional experience. The kind that is offered by tournaments organised abroad. There are opportunities for players, coaches, professionals and industry stakeholders to network and interact with each other,” Opaleye stated.

“Our goal is to make the Easter Cup one of the biggest youth football tournaments in Africa, providing a platform for young talent to gain exposure and access global opportunities. We hope to expand the tournament and strengthen our partnerships for even greater impact,” he said further.

He also highlighted the tournament’s theme, “I Am a CSL Challenger,” emphasizing its focus on building leadership, resilience, and character in every participating youth.

“We’re deeply focused on development, not just competition. Every child deserves the chance to grow through sport. It’s not just about winning; it’s about building character, finding fulfilment, and becoming better with each game.”

The Head of Development Programs, Bamidele Nurudeen, revealed that the tournament format will consist of 16 teams divided into four groups. The competition will follow a round-robin group stage, leading into the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals.

The tournament will feature U9, U12, and U15 age categories, and is designed to foster talent discovery, healthy competition, and youth empowerment through sport.

The tournament will take place in Victoria Island, Lagos, and is open to everyone. Families, football fans, and community members are encouraged to attend and support the next generation of football stars.

The tournament is supported by Indomie, Twisco, Complete Sports, Brila Media, and Lagoon Hospitals, Lagos — all of whom share in the organization’s vision of empowering young athletes.

Established in 2019, CitySports Africa has earned a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading sports organisations by delivering quality development sports programs that have not only enhanced athletic skills but also fostered vital leadership qualities and community engagement, providing youth with opportunities for personal growth, teamwork, and resilience.