BamBam: I See Every Script as Opportunity to Step into Someone Else’s Shoes, Bring Their Story to Life

From reality TV exploits to becoming one of the most sensational actresses at the moment, Oluwabamike Adebuniyan, professionally known as BamBam merits the accolades following her stellar performance in the YouTube blockbuster, ‘Love in Every World’. BamBam opens up more about her craft, reflects on her career-defining moments and the chances taken leading her to stardom in this chat with Ferdinand Ekechukwu. Excerpts:

Let’s start with your YouTube blockbuster, Love in Every Word, which is now seen as a major career highlight for you. How do you feel about the success of the movie?

I feel incredibly grateful. Seeing how ‘Love in Every Word’ has resonated with so many people is humbling. It’s proof that when a story is told with heart, people will connect with it. The love and feedback have been overwhelming, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work we did.

Can you briefly take us through the start of your journey with the production, and what was the experience like working with Omoni Oboli?

From the first script reading, I knew ‘Love in Every Word’ was special. The story had depth, and I was excited about the challenge. Working with Omoni Oboli was a blessing. She’s not just a phenomenal actress but also a brilliant director and mentor. Her passion is contagious, and she creates a space where you can bring your best self to the character.

You’ve featured in quite a number of films. What would you attribute to Love in Every Word that made it great and resonate with a wider audience?

I think it’s the authenticity of the story. It wasn’t just another love story; it was about the power of words, unspoken emotions, and the depth of human connection. Also, the chemistry between the cast was real; we lived those moments, and I believe the audience could feel that.

From reality TV exploits to becoming one of the most talked-about actresses now, how has your journey shaped the way you take on new opportunities?

It has taught me to be intentional. Not every opportunity is meant for me, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to trust my instincts, align with projects that reflect my values, and challenge myself with roles that push my limits.

What other career path would you have taken outside of entertainment, and why?

It would be Philanthropy and activism, for sure. I have a heart for people, and I love creating impact. Whether it’s through storytelling or direct outreach, I want to be part of something bigger than myself.

You once described yourself as a triple threat, having the ability to sing, dance and act. Tell us a bit more about this and your journey into acting?

Acting has always been my first love, but music and dance have been part of me for as long as I can remember. Each one feeds into the other. Music helps me express emotions, dance connects me to my body, and acting allows me to bring stories to life. My journey started with a passion for performance. Years ago, I auditioned for MTN Project Fame because I wanted to pursue music, but my nerves got the best of me, and I didn’t make it into the house. Still, I didn’t give up. I worked as a backup vocalist for Gospel on the Beat for a few months and also sang for a few gospel artists. Knowing that I needed proper training as an actor, I enrolled in the Royal Arts Academy, where I earned a Diploma in Stage and TV Acting. I trained in Theatre and was one of the best graduating students. After that, Emem Isong and Uduak Isong featured me in a few of their films. Wanting more visibility, I auditioned for Big Brother Naija to showcase my talent to a wider audience of producers and directors. After the show, BAP Productions took a chance on me when I auditioned for Moremi the Musical and later Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, which ran in Lagos and South Africa. But after having my two daughters, the acting gigs slowed down. I wasn’t getting roles, so I decided to take matters into my own hands. I started reaching out to producers directly. Only Omoni Oboli responded, and that one response changed everything. Today, I’ve done over six movies on her channel alone, and the journey is just beginning!

What excites you most as an artist and what inspires you?

What excites me most as an artist is the ability to move people to make them laugh, cry, or see the world differently. That connection is what keeps me going. Life itself is my biggest inspiration, real stories, raw emotions, and the beauty of human relationships. I see every script as a privilege, a chance to step into someone else’s shoes and bring their story to life. My approach is deeply emotional, much like Stanislavski’s system, where I fully connect with the character’s experiences and emotions during a performance but switch back to myself afterward.

I don’t carry my characters with me off-screen, but in the moment, I become them. This balance allows me to deliver an authentic performance while staying grounded in my own reality.

It appears you’ve been working non-stop for months and now on a much-needed break, how are you adjusting to the downtime, and what does rest look like for you?

It’s a bit of an adjustment, to be honest. I’m so used to the grind that having free time feels strange. But I’m learning to embrace rest, to be still, to reflect, and to reconnect with myself. Rest for me looks like spending time with family, reading, praying, and just being present in the moment.

For those who may want to see more of Bambam’s acting prowess, which three films would you recommend, and why?

If you want to see more of my acting journey, here are three films I’d highly recommend: A Case for the Heart – This film was a defining moment for me. It was my first movie on Omoni Oboli TV, and I had the honor of sparring with the legendary Majid Michel. The storyline was unique, and working with such an excellent co-star pushed me to new heights as an actress. Seasoned with Love (Omoni Oboli TV) – This one allowed me to explore a different side of my acting range. The depth of emotions and the storytelling made it a beautiful experience. Collision Course (Netflix) – My first Netflix film as a female lead, and it truly tested my range as an actor. The film carries a powerful message, and being part of it was both challenging and rewarding.

What’s the goal for BamBam in the next five or ten years from now?

Global impact; I see myself not just as an actress but as a powerhouse in entertainment, business, and philanthropy. I want to build a legacy whether through my companies, my films, or the lives I touch. My dream and goal is to be the world’s wealthiest and most influential woman not just in terms of financial success, but in the impact I create.

I want to revolutionize the film industry in Nigeria and beyond, create job opportunities, and pave the way for future generations of creatives. Ten years from now, I want to look back and see that I didn’t just succeed; I changed the game.