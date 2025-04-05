2Baba, Natasha Wax Stronger, Ignore Trolls

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Since the news of 2Baba’s romance with Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru hit public domain, the two lovebirds, as some would call them, have remained the juice of celebrity gist. Both the music icon and his lover, Natasha seem to be everywhere, regularly making public appearances as if it’s their new occupation.

One wonders if 2baba’s family, particularly his beloved mum, is still unaware of his son’s whereabouts, having declared him missing a couple of weeks ago, making the issue look more than it is. As funny as their show of love seems, both the singer and his heartthrob, Natasha, have their lives to live and their choices to make.

In one’s opinion, what the public thinks or says about them at this point doesn’t count. Natasha who seems to be unaware of trolls appears unbothered. Especially for 2Baba, who appears to have found peace in Natasha’s bosom. The past week has seen them attend events, shopping and visiting Natasha’s family home.

Natasha took it up a bit in a video that went viral, showing off her engagement ring and in another video hinted on their upcoming wedding. The comments that followed her posts offered scathing remarks. The couple had sparked dating rumours in the aftermath of 2Baba’s announcement of his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Following the announcement, he publicly declared his love for Natasha and proposed to her on the eve of Valentine’s Day in February. Natasha was seen in a video, excitedly saying yes with a visibly excited 2Baba rising to share a warm hug with his lover. He proceeded to spray her some money, they danced as friends and well-wishers cheered on.

In the outcome of recent developments, Natasha now goes by Honourable Natasha IDIBIA on Instagram, with the singer’s name conspicuously displayed in capital letters. Natasha replacing her surname with Idibia days after 2Baba’s estranged wife, Annie, reintroduced herself as ‘Macaulay’ in an Instagram post officially signals the beginning of their union.

Natasha adopting 2Baba’s surname expectedly ignited controversy with many still wondering, looking at the sudden turn of events in 2Baba’s status. One social media influencer hinted, saying ‘Dey don 2Baba to 1Baba’. The 49-year-old singer unveiled Ms Osawaru as his fiancée just barely two weeks after announcing his separation from his actress wife, Annie, in January after 12 years of marriage.