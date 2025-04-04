Sanusi Lauds Stakeholders  as 2025 Nigeria Beach Soccer League Lights up B’Kebbi

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi (MON), has praised beach soccer stakeholders in the country for their support of the game. In its fifth season, the 2025 Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) kicked off with Round One games on Monday, 31st March in Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi State.

Eight teams started the journey to be crowned champions this time around. They are holders Kebbi Fishers BSC, Anambra Beach Soccer Warriors, Kebbi United BSC, Kada BSC (Kaduna State), Nmanko Patigi BSC (Kwara State), Jigawa Golden Star BSC, Ibom BSC (Akwa Ibom State), and Niger BSC.

Sanusi, who was present during the first round of the NBSL, appreciated the League Management led by Mahmud Hadejia for their good work complemented by the NFF Beach Soccer and Futsal Committee, while acknowledging the support of the Kebbi State Government and the Kebbi State Football Association.

“It has been very glamorous and we give glory to God for that. Alhaji Mahmud Hadejia, who is the President of the African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU) and Coordinator of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL), has done very well and is doing very well.

“In fact, we are very proud of him in Kebbi State and Nigeria in general. We are very grateful to the Governor of Kebbi State for the support he has given them, and we urge that he continues to give them the necessary support. Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan who is the Chairman Kebbi State Football Association has been very supportive of football activities right from the time when we were playing football and till the present.”

He added: “What we are saying is that the Government of Kebbi State should give him the maximum support to succeed. We are grateful to the people of Kebbi State for all the support they are giving to beach soccer and the Kebbi State Football Association. We are equally grateful to the members of the media for their support. Football, beach soccer and sporting activities generally are no more mere recreation. We use them to fight social vices and create employment. We urge youths to embrace sports instead of indulging in social vices.”

The eight teams have been drawn into two groups of four. Defending champions and three-time winners, Kebbi Fishers BSC are in Group A alongside Anambra Beach Soccer Warriors, Nmanko Patigi BSC, and Ibom BSC. 2022 champions, Kada BSC will face Kebbi United BSC, Niger BSC, and Jigawa Golden Star BSC in Group B.

The season will feature three rounds in Kebbi, Kaduna, and Anambra States, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the title-deciding Super Six Finals in Akwa Ibom in December.