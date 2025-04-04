Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibas, Set to Present Fresh 2025 Appropriation Bill

•Cancels all pending procurement, tender processes by suspended state govt

•Rivers women urge Tinubu to annul Fubara’s suspension, seek peace in state

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd), has said an appropriation bill for 2025 was being articulated to provide for critical development in healthcare delivery, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

Ibas has therefore cancelled all pending procurement and tender processes by the suspended state government.

Meanwhile, hundreds of women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS), have urged President Bola Tinubu to cancel the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officers of the state.

Addressing the appropriation bill, Ibas said the anticipated budget would cater to creating more employment opportunities for Rivers people and advance delivery of technology in critical facets of public life.

He disclosed this yesterday, when he hosted the delegation of Rivers State caucus at the National Assembly, led by Dr Barinada Mpigi, the Senator representing Rivers South-East District, at Government House in Port Harcourt.

The delegates, who were mainly loyalists of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on the visit included Senator Allwell Onyesoh, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Cyril Godwin Hart, Blessing Amadi, Felix Nwaeke, Kelechi Nwogu and Victor Obuzor

Ibas said he had been resolute, since assumption of office, to restore law and order, with support from the security agencies, saying the environment has been created where Rivers residents feel valued and safer.

The administrator stated that the commitment was to make Rivers a model of peace in the comity of States, with a stable economy and citizens courageous to pursue their livelihood without fear or molestation.

“In addition to our peace building efforts, we are also focused on the economic stability and development of Rivers State.

“Since the Supreme Court verdict on the state’s budget, we have acted swiftly and decided to put together a new budget that reflects our commitment to healthcare, education, social services, and continued infrastructural development.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that the process is transparent, inclusive, and most importantly expedited. Our goal is to ensure that we do not lose any more time in making the necessary investments that will improve the lives of citizens.”

In his speech, Senator Mpigi, said they were dedicated representatives of Rivers people at the National Assembly and resolved to support all efforts that would bring development to the State.

Also, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Ibibia Worika, Ibas has cancelled all pending procurement and tender processes by the state government.

“In adherence to the Supreme Court judgement upholding the Appeal Court ruling in Suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024 and in the absence of an Appropriation Law, the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (RTD.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, CFR, wishes to notify the general public that all procurement and tender processes that were carried out by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during the period are hereby cancelled.

“Accordingly, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that carried out such tender processes for projects in their respective offices are, by this special announcement, mandated to refund such tender fees to the respective contractors immediately, pending the approval of a spending plan by the State, which shall be notified in due course.”

Meanwhile, the hundreds of women who came as a group from across the 23 local government areas of the state, convened by Sotonye Toby Fulton, made the call during their weekly prayer for peace and progress in the state, held in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

A participant at the prayer session who spoke with THISDAY, said there was no war in the state that required the declared state of emergency.

They also insisted that the state needed Fubara to continue his official work he was elected for.

An administrative manager with Port Harcourt Water Cooperation, Gloria Akor-Okocha, said, “We are praying for restoration, we are praying that Nigeria will come to truth, we are praying that God will install truth in the country and restore our governor back.”

President of Ijaw Women Connect, Dr Vivian Elenwo, said, “Rivers State with governor Siminalayi Fubara is peaceful. Our youths are not on the streets, they are peaceful, you can see the women are praying. God is the highest court, is above the supreme court, so, we have brought our complaint to God today.”