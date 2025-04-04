Plateau Gov, Mutfwang, Others Outraged as Gunmen Kill 10 in Plateau Communities

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed outrage and sorrow over the security situation in Josho, Manguna and Daho communities in Bokkos Local Government Area, where gunmen attacked and killed 10 people.

The governor, in a statement by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, said he personally visited a neighbouring community of Ruwai last Saturday after the gunmen attacked some persons mourning the death of their loved ones.

While empathising with the people of Bokkos and other affected parts of the state, Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity and restoring peace.

He also condemned the attack on innocent civilians, describing it as a cowardly act.

Encouraging the local community to stand firm in protecting their ancestral land, he urged the youth to prioritise vigilance and surveillance while advising against isolated farming to mitigate further attacks.

“The government will not relent in its efforts to safeguard Plateau’s heritage. We stand with the people at all times, and urgent measures are being taken to address the current security threats in the state,” he assured them.

Also, Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard, has called on the people of the area to rise up and defend themselves by all means.

In a statement by its chairman, Farmasum Fuddang, the group lamented that no fewer than 20 persons had been killed in a space of one week, warning that such unprovoked attacks could not be allowed to continue.

The group urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the National Security Adviser (NSA) and other relevant authorities to reconsider the previous decision of former President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the issuance of gun licenses.

It enjoined citizens to join registered volunteer guard association like the Hunters and Forest Security Guard Services, and Neighborhood Watch to avoid harassments by security forces when they defend the communities against terrorist invasions.