  • Friday, 4th April, 2025

New Katsina State CP Declares War against Bandits

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The newly deployed Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, has declared war against bandits and other criminal elements in order to restore peace and security in communities ravaged by their heinous activities in the state.

Shehu who spoke at his maiden press conference in Katsina vowed to do everything humanly possible to combat banditry and restore peace and security in affected communities across the state.

He said banditry, which has become a major threat to the state’s security and prosperity, has resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of people and destruction of property.

“But I want to assure you that we will not relent in our efforts to defeat these bandits and restore normalcy to our state”, the commissioner of police said during the media chat.

He promised to increase surveillance, intelligence gathering and patrons in “all parts of the state” in order to defeat the marauding bandits and restore normalcy to the state.

Shehu added that his war strategy would be built on a multi-faceted approach while working assiduously with the military and other security agencies to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the security challenges.

He said: “As I assume office, I am aware of the security challenges facing our state, particularly the menace of banditry. I want to assure the people of Katsina State that we will do everything within our power to combat this scourge and restore peace and security to our communities.”

While urging members of the public to report any suspicious activity or movement to the police and other security agencies, Shehu said his doors are open for inquiries and concerns on security matters in the state.

He however said the welfare and training of personnel remains his top priority to ensure that they have the necessary skills and resources to effectively discharge their duties.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.