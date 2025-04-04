NCAA Threatens to Suspend International Airlines over Deportation of Nigerian Passengers

•Says action tarnishing the image of Nigeria’s aviation industry

Chinedu Eze and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it would not hesitate to suspend or fine international carriers that sold tickets to passengers only to airlift them halfway to their destinations and deport them back to Nigeria.

NCAA gave the warning yesterday in a statement signed by Director, Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu.

Achimugu said the agency received several complaints about the refusal of boarding/entry at intermediate transit stops to some Nigerians due to visa/travel restriction. It said the act was causing significant distress to passengers and tarnishing the reputation of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

NCAA stressed that it was the responsibility of airlines to inform passengers about any potential barriers to their admissibility at their destinations before commencement of their travel.

The statement read, “NCAA has received several complaints about airlines selling tickets to passengers, only to airlift them halfway to their destinations and deport them back to Nigeria.

“Passengers should not be put in a position where they are denied entry or return to Nigeria only on arrival at intermediate /transit stops.

“In line with the provisions of Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19.21.1.1, all airlines and their agents shall ensure that passengers are informed of any potential admissibility issues or travel restriction in advance of their departure.”

The agency said airlines must take appropriate steps to screen and provide passengers with accurate, up-to-date information regarding their travel documents and visa requirements before issuing tickets and boarding them.

The statement said, “In light of this, the NCAA informs all international airlines operating in Nigeria that the authority will no longer tolerate these occurrences. Effective immediately, any airline found to be engaged in such practices would be subject to regulatory action, including but not limited to fines, suspension of flight operations or other measures deemed appropriate.”

NCAA said it expected the cooperation of all airlines in maintaining the integrity and professionalism of the aviation industry, as well as ensuring the well-being of Nigerian passengers.