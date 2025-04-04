Minister Congratulates Jao’ji on Conferment of ‘Adon Garin Kasar Hausa’ Title

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has felicitated with Nasir Bala Aminu Jao’ji on his conferment by the Daura Emirates of Katsina as the Adon Garin Kasar Hausa.

The minister in a statement said that the prestigious honour was deserving and wished him more successes in all his endeavors.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, I extend my warm and heartfelt congratulations to Nasir Bala Aminu Jao’ji for your well-deserved conferment as the ‘Adon Garin Kasar Hausa’ by the Daura Emirate Council.

“This prestigious honor is a recognition of your commitment to preserving and promoting the rich traditions, culture, and elegance of the Hausa people. Your distinctive style, grace, and vibrant personality have earned you admiration, making you a true embodiment of sophistication and heritage.

“Beyond tradition, I acknowledge and commend your dedication to advancing the welfare of women, children and the vulnerable group in your community. Your leadership continues to inspire positive change in them, and we celebrate this achievement as a well-earned tribute to your legacy of excellence.

“May this honor amplify your journey and open doors to even greater opportunities that will inspire and uplift the women, children and the vulnerable groups within your community.”

She prayed his tenure as Adon Garin Kasar Hausa be marked by wisdom, prosperity, and peace.