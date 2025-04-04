Lagos Convenes Energy Summit to Tackle Power Problem

Segun James

Lagos State government yesterday said plans have been firmed up to convene an energy summit where a comprehensive strategy and homegrown solutions will be developed by critical stakeholders to tackle the chronic problem of epileptic power supply hindering economic development in the country.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, who disclosed this at a press conference, said the move is to ensure that the vision of “Energy for all” is realised with the context of making the city a 24 hours economy and a choice destination for investment, entertainment and social activities.

Ogunleye said: ‘’The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will be holding an inaugural Lagos Energy Summit themed ‘’Journey to Energy for All’’. The summit is a premier event that aims to bring together stakeholders in the energy sector for robust interactions, discussion and knowledge sharing.

‘’The summit aims to drive the adoption of innovative energy solutions, promote sustainable mineral resources development, power Lagos State’s socio-economic growth and development, and foster collaboration among stakeholders.

‘’More importantly, the summit will focus on the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, Energy Policies, the Lagos State Energy Regulatory Commission and Market, and other related matters to the State’s goals on Energy Generation and Distribution.’’

According to him, the summit’s key objectives include: creating a community of interest around identified energy solutions; developing a community of like-minded individuals interested in the development of the state’s goals of ensuring access to energy for all through innovative solutions.

He said the move will help to promote sustainable energy solutions by fostering sustainable growth and innovation within the state’s renewable energy market and development.

According to him, topics such as: “Advancing Renewable Energy: Identifying key actions needed to advance the state’s renewable energy sector, with a focus on the provisions of the Lagos State Electricity Law 2024.”

‘’Encouraging Stakeholder Engagement: Providing a platform for high-level stakeholder engagement, in-depth industry assessments, and discussions on opportunities in the State’s renewable energy market.

‘’Showcasing Innovative Technologies: Exhibiting new technologies and expertise in the energy sector, with a focus on innovation driving the State’s energy transition ambitions,’’ would be discussed.

He said the target audience for the Lagos Energy Summit includes a diverse group of stakeholders who are integral to the energy sector.