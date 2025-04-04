FG Picks Runsewe, Ihonvbere, Abbo, Ameh, Ikokwu, Adedipe for IBB Golf Club BOT Roles

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has shortlisted Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Mrs Grace Ihonvbere, S.l. Ameh (SAN) and Hamid Abbo into the expanded Board of Trustees of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Others on the shortlist include; Admiral Victor Adedipe, (rtd), Chief Patrick Chidolue and Mr Ikokwu.

The appointment was government way of responding to call for inclusivity and to replace some deceased members of the board notably, Gen John Shagaya, Gen Domkat Bali, Sir Lucky Omoluwa and Prince Oluseyi Lufadeji.

The club was recently embroiled in a turmoil following a futile attempt by some members, led by JK. Gadzama and Dr Olabanjo Obaleye at Extraordinary Annual General Meeting to remove the BOT led by Gen IBM Haruna, leading DSS to take over the club to prevent a break down of law.

THISDAY gathered exclusively last night that the new appointees would be inaugurated as BOT members today, or latest tomorrow by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Upon inauguration, they would join Gen Haruna, King Alfred Diete- Spiff, Dr Tim Menakaya, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and Chief Philip Asiodu to swell the membership of the BOT to 12.

Ihonvbere, a former Captain of the Lady Section, will become the first ever woman to be incorporated into the Board of Trustees of IBB Club since the club was founded in 1991.

Runsewe on his part, is the current President of Nigeria Golf Federation and a former Director General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC).

Abbo and Ameh were also former captains of IBB Club.