192 Bag LASU First Class Degree, as Nwosu Sybil Emerges Overall Best Graduand with 4.93 CGPA

•Minister of Education Alausa delivers LASU’s 28th convocation lecture

•Buba Marwa, Olufemi Pedro receive honorary doctorate degrees

Oluchi Chibuzor





Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, announced that 192 students came out with First Class honours from a total of 8,711 graduating in the 2023/2024 academic session.

Olatunji-Bello equally announced that Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, would deliver the institution’s 28th convocation lecture, with the title, “Patriots, Citizenship and National Ownership: The Imperative Of Collective Responsibility for Nigeria’s Future.”

She said National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, will serve as the chairman of the occasion.

Similarly, she said the institution would confer honorary doctorate degrees on the chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd.), and former deputy governor of Lagos State, Olufemi Pedro, for contributions to the development of the institution and the country at large.

Speaking at a press conference held yesterday, the vice chancellor said they took pride in sending forth work-ready graduates ready to make an impact in the society.

Given a breakdown of the graduating students, Olatunji-Bello explained that 11,917 students of this year’s convocation stood as proof of their unwavering commitment to excellence.

According to her, “Among the 8,711 students graduating with first degree programmes from the university, 192 came out with First Class honours and 17 with Unclassified (MBBS/BDS) Degrees, 3,076 graduated with Second Class, Upper Division, 4,397 with Second Class, Lower Division, 990 with Third Class, and 39 with a Pass.

“A total of 971 Diploma students are graduating this year. The breakdown is as follows: 123 Distinctions, 550 Upper Credits, 287 Lower Credits and 11 with a Pass.

“Out of the 2,235 Postgraduate students graduating, we have 302 Postgraduate diplomas, 1,132 academic Master’s degrees, 639 professional Master’s degrees, 125 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees, and 37 professional Doctoral degrees.”

She also stated that as a school that prioritised merit, they were delighted “to announce that Nwosu Isioma Sybil of the Biochemistry Department with a CGPA of 4.93 (First Class Honours) is our overall best graduating student for the 2023/2024 academic session.

“We take pride in the tremendous progress we have made as a university. Despite facing challenges, we have used these as stepping stones for growth, and the graduation of 11,917 students this year stands as proof of our unwavering commitment to excellence.

“To our graduating students, your future is bright – go forth and make your mark. To industry leaders, I encourage you to tap into the immense potential of our graduates, who are more than prepared to contribute meaningfully to your organizations.”

Olatunji-Bello expressed gratitude to the governor of Lagos State for supporting their journey.

She said, “We express our heartfelt gratitude to the governor and Visitor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Lagos State Executive Council, especially the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule; and the 12th Governing Council led by Sir David Sunmoni; and our dedicated staff, students, and unions.”

She stated, “One of our long serving and esteemed academic, Professor Joseph Abayomi Olagunju, will be elevated to the rank of Distinguished Professor.

“On Tuesday 8th April 2025, which marks Day 5 of the convocation, we will hold the convocation lecture titled: ‘Patriots, Citizenship and National Ownership: The Imperative of Collective Responsibility for Nigeria’s Future.’”