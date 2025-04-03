UTME Mock Notification Slip Ready For Printing, Says JAMB

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2025 UTME mock notification slip is now available for printing.

According to a statement by JAMB, the slip is crucial for candidates who registered for the optional UTME-Mock exercise, as it contains essential information such as the examination date, venue, time and other details needed to sit for the examination.

To print the slip, JAMB advised candidates to visit the JAMB website, access the Mock Slip Printing portal, click on ‘2025 Mock Slip Printing’, enter their registration details, including registration number, and click on ‘Print Examination Slip’.

The UTME-Mock examination is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME examination will commence on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Candidates are advised to print their slips and familiarise themselves with their examination centres at least a day or two before the examination date to ensure a smooth experience.

Public Communication Advisor for JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, wished all candidates the best of luck in their preparations.