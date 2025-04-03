  • Thursday, 3rd April, 2025

UTME Mock Notification Slip Ready For Printing, Says JAMB

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2025 UTME mock notification slip is now available for printing.

According to a statement by JAMB, the slip is crucial for candidates who registered for the optional UTME-Mock exercise, as it contains essential information such as the examination date, venue, time and other details needed to sit for the examination.

To print the slip, JAMB advised candidates to visit the JAMB website, access the Mock Slip Printing portal, click on ‘2025 Mock Slip Printing’, enter their registration details, including registration number, and click on ‘Print Examination Slip’.

The UTME-Mock examination is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME examination will commence on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Candidates are advised to print their slips and familiarise themselves with their examination centres at least a day or two before the examination date to ensure a smooth experience.

Public Communication Advisor for JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, wished all candidates the best of luck in their preparations.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.