Niger Delta Group Hails Tinubu’s Appointment of Avuru as NNPCL Board Member, Declares Support for Ojulari

In what it described as a pivotal moment for the Nigerian oil industry, the Niger Delta Development Agenda (NDDA) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing industry veteran and highly respected figure in the oil and gas sector, Austin Avuru as non-executive director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) representing South-South.

In a statement signed by its convener, Iteveh Nurudeen Ekpokpobe, he expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for the appointment of the Isoko-born Avuru as a board member of NNPCL.

“As an Isoko man, I commend the president for giving this consideration to the Isoko nation.

“This new management we hope will help to even the marginalisation scale against the Isoko people and the Niger Delta region by extension,” the group said.

Iteveh said “the appointment of Austin Avuru, a highly respected figure in the oil and gas sector who brings his extensive experience to the industry underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to assembling a team of seasoned professionals.

“As a Pan-Niger Delta development pressure group, the Niger Delta Development Agenda also declares support for Bashir Ojulari, the new NNPCL GCEO”.

The group stated that “with Ojulari’s appointment as the new GCEO, he is expected to use his extensive knowledge to direct and pilot NNPC by taking it to greater heights where it is expected to compete favorably well within the oil and gas sector across the world.

“We believe that these changes are anticipated to provide NNPC with a fresh perspective and assist in advancing the nation’s energy goals”.