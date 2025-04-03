National Sports Commission Endorses Foniso, Seeks Strategic Partnerships for Talent Visibility

Vanessa Obioha

The Director General, National Sports Commission (NSC) Mr. Bukola Olapade has endorsed Foniso, Africa’s first dedicated social sports platform, in a strategic move to amplify local sports talent through digital innovation.

Recognizing the power of digital transformation in sports, the DG NSC is seeking strategic partnerships with stakeholders in the industry. The goal is to utilize digital platforms like Foniso to enhance scouting, athlete management, and sports promotion, ensuring that homegrown talents gain the recognition they deserve on the global stage.

Speaking on the development, the Founder of Foniso, Mr. Dominic Essien expressed excitement about the endorsement, stating that it reinforces the platform’s mission to revolutionize sports networking and career development. He emphasized that with the support of the NSC and key industry players, Foniso will play a critical role in shaping the future of African sports through technology. Over 50% of local sports talents do not have visibility online thereby hindering their exposure to global audience.

This endorsement comes at a time when digitalization is becoming a game-changer in sports, enabling real-time engagement, athlete profiling, and monetization. Foniso’s innovative approach aligns with NSC’s vision of empowering local talents, strengthening sports administration, and increasing Nigeria’s global competitiveness in sports.

Foniso, a fast-rising sports tech platform, provides a digital space for athletes, clubs, coaches, scouts, and agents to connect, showcase their skills, and access growth opportunities. With NSC’s backing, the platform is set to expand its reach, fostering increased visibility for budding and professional sports personalities across Nigeria and beyond.

As Foniso and NSC forge ahead with this collaboration, industry stakeholders, investors, and sports enthusiasts are encouraged to join the movement, ensuring that digital platforms drive the next wave of sports excellence in Africa.