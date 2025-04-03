Group Launches Campaign to Fix Nigeria’s Electoral System

In a bold move to reshape Nigeria’s electoral landscape, Founder of the advocacy group, Mandate4, Century Favour, has launched the #30DayFixINEC Challenge, a 30-day advocacy campaign aimed at mobilising five million citizen polling unit agents and securing five million signatures in support of proposed amendments to Nigeria’s Constitution and Electoral Act.

This initiative is an extension of Mandate4’s #FixINEC #FixNigeria project, a movement dedicated to reforming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and driving democratic accountability.

The campaign seeks to galvanise Nigerians from all walks of life to actively shape the country’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the urgency of the advocacy, Century Favour stated, “Nigeria’s democracy is at a crossroads. If we do not take decisive action now, we will continue to suffer the consequences of electoral malpractice and governance failures.

“Through #30DayFixINECCampaign, we call on every Nigerian to become a citizen vote protection volunteer and lend their voice to constitutional and electoral reforms to strengthen our democracy,” he said.

Favour, in a statement issued in Abuja, outlined the campaign goals to include recruitment of five million citizen voter protection volunteers to oversee election processes and prevent manipulation.

“Secure five million signatures for the proposed electoral act and constitutional amendments submitted to the Senate by Mandate 4 and other civil society organisations, focusing on electoral integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“Raise public awareness on key reforms needed to fix Nigeria’s electoral system and enhance democratic participation,” he said.

In a call to action, the statement said: “Mandate4 is urging everyone, celebrities, activists, youths, women, students, civil society organisations (CSOs), technocrats, to join in the #30DayFixINECCampaign by using their social media platforms every day to advocate for electoral reform, sign the petition to ensure the over 20 paged proposed amendment that can be downloaded on fixinec.org are adopted and also to enroll to become citizen vote protection volunteers for the next election slated for 2027”.

He stated further that “it is no longer enough for citizens to merely come out and vote. Nigerians must take a more critical role in ensuring that our democratic institution, INEC, which regulates our democracy, is free, fair, and not compromised.

“Without an independent and accountable INEC, the future of Nigeria’s democracy remains at risk. This movement is a call to action for all Nigerians to safeguard our electoral process and demand the democracy we deserve,” he added.

Favour said: “Interested participants can join the campaign via #FixINEC website, https://fixinec.org, and social media platforms using #30DayRantToFixINEC and #FixINEC #FixNigeria.”

Mandate4 is a nation-building civic startup and think tank committed to strengthening democracy, improving governance, and promoting electoral integrity in Nigeria. Through research, advocacy, and technology, Mandate4 drives systemic reforms that empower citizens and hold leaders accountable.