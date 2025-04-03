FG Orders Immediate Reopening of Independence Bridge in Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has ordered the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge (Ahmadu Bello Way-Marina Bound) in Lagos to vehicular traffic.

A statement by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha, said, “This directive follows the earlier closure of the bridge for planned maintenance and rehabilitation works.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure palliative works are carried out on the already opened bridge to make it motorable.

“The Ministry hereby express regret for the inconvenience caused to the motoring public by the closure and appealed for their understanding and cooperation.”

The Federal Ministry of Works said the necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out at a later time.