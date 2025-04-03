Court Restrains Firm, Individual from Selling Hampton Estate Land

Wale Igbintade

Justice E.O. Ashade of the High Court of Lagos State, sitting in the Yaba Judicial Division, has issued an interim order restraining Oretol Nigeria Limited and Mr. Adewale Oladapo from trespassing, selling, or dealing with a disputed four-hectare parcel of land at Hampton Estate (also known as Eletu Odibo Island) in Osapa, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The ruling, in favour of the claimant, Capital Gardens Limited, followed a motion ex-parte filed on March 13, 2025.

The court’s order prohibits the defendants and their representatives from entering, marketing, selling, transferring or interfering with the land in any way that affects the claimant’s interests.

The land in dispute is delineated in Survey Plan No: FAI/3454/A01/2024/LA, prepared by Registered Surveyor A.I. Fashina on February 8, 2024.

Justice Ashade also directed the claimant to publish notices in the media to inform the public of the restraining order and warn potential buyers against engaging with the defendants regarding the property.

Additionally, Capital Gardens Limited must file an undertaking to comply with the Lagos State High Court’s Pre-Action Protocol before further proceedings.

The case has been adjourned to June 2, 2025, for a report on compliance.

The counsel for the claimant, Abraham Oladipupo, represented the applicant in court. The defendants were absent and had no legal representation.

This ruling highlights the persistent legal disputes over land ownership in Lagos and serves as a cautionary reminder for property investors to verify land titles before engaging in transactions.