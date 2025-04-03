Chandler Moore Headlines Uplifting Worship Experience at ‘House On The Rock’

Omolabake Fasogbon

Renowned gospel artist and member of Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, recently headlined an evening of worship at The Rock Cathedral in Lekki, drawing thousands of attendees to House On The Rock church.

The event, orchestrated by the church under the leadership of its Founder and Metropolitan, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, featured a convergence of leading Nigerian gospel voices and provided a profound atmosphere of spiritual connection.

The evening transcended the typical concert format, offering a space for heartfelt worship led by Moore, who delivered moving renditions of popular anthems, including ‘Most Beautiful.’ A highlight of the night was an unscripted live duet between Moore and Nigerian gospel sensation, Moses Bliss, on their newly collaborated track, ‘Your Love,’ a moment that encapsulated the spontaneous and spiritually charged nature of the gathering.

Joining Moore in ministering to the enthusiastic audience were prominent figures in Nigeria’s gospel music scene, including Sinach, Preye Odede, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Eno Michael and Precious Emmanuel. Each artist contributed their unique musical expressions, showcasing the breadth and depth of the nation’s gospel talent and fostering a collective spirit of reverence.

At the event, Adefarasin in his exhortation, emphasized the importance of spiritual discernment in the present times.

“God often sends public signs, when He does, it is our responsibility to discern them, respond in faith, and move without delay—because it is obedience that activates what comes next,” he said.

The worship experience integrated high-quality musical performances with impactful spiritual messages, reflecting the established standards of excellence within the House On The Rock ministry.

Attendees were moved by the evening’s proceedings, expressing a renewed sense of faith and a powerful reminder of the unifying power of collective worship.