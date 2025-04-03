BAN  Boosts Safety, Human Dignity with Police

Sunday Okobi

In its efforts to promote justice, safety, and dignity for all Nigerians, a group, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN) International, the Imo State Zone, has successfully completed a community development project focused on renovating the new Owerri police station as well as the construction of a dedicated female cell block in the state.

The group stated that it was inspired by the need for proper facilities that respect the rights of women in detention, hence the members of the Imo State zone of the organisation recognised the urgent need for improvement.

The organisation noted that it approached the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the station, CSP Abideem Salawu, with the idea, who welcomed the initiative and acknowledged its potential to enhance the station’s operations and overall security.

While flagging off the event, the organisation’s Global President, Dr. Anthony Mark, who was represented, reiterated the need for corporate bodies and organisations to partner with agencies such as these to ensure that they give back to the community, state and nation at large in whatever capacity for development and growth.

He noted that the project’s scope included renovating the existing police station to improve functionality and working conditions, as well as constructing a dedicated female cell block.

He explained: “The renovation involved structural repairs, repainting, improved lighting, and essential office equipment.

“The female cell block was designed with adequate ventilation, sanitary facilities, and security measures to ensure compliance with human rights standards.

“Funded through voluntary donations from members, the project demonstrates the zone’s commitment to supporting law enforcement and promoting community development and our organization’s commitment to impacting our communities.”

Also, the organisation’s Imo State Zonal President, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwokeji, said: “We believe that a small gesture of encouragement like this project will motivate law enforcement to do even more.

“We assured the state Commissioner of Police and the DPO that we would strive to maintain the project annually or biannually.”

He added that the project’s success is attributed to the collaborative efforts of the zone’s executive team, who worked tirelessly to bring the vision to life.

According to the zonal leader, “We learned a valuable lesson about prioritizing quality over cost. Despite the challenges, we remained committed to delivering a project that would make a meaningful difference in our community.”

In his remarks, while launching the project, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, showered encomiums on members of Brothers Across Nigeria International, lauding them for their service to the state and also recognizing the need to be involved in community development.

The Imo State zone’s community development project serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit.

“By promoting justice, safety, and dignity for all, this initiative sets a shining example for others to follow and that is what Brothers Across Nigeria International stands for,” the group stated.