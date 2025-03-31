US Rep. Danny Davis, Urges Tinubu to Open Nigerian Consulate in Chicago

United States (US) congressman, Danny Davis, representing Illinois’ 7th District, has urged President Bola Tinubu to establish a Nigerian Consulate in Chicago.

The proposed consulate would serve Nigerians residing in the Midwest region, including states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa.

In his letter to President Tinubu dated March 17, Davis emphasised the strategic importance of Chicago and the potential benefits for both Nigeria and the US.

He said it would strengthen diplomatic relations, enhance business opportunities, promote cultural exchange, and provide essential consular services.

The congressman’s request follows extensive discussions with the Nigeria Diaspora Initiative (NDI), a group advocating Nigerian interests abroad.

Highlighting Nigeria’s prominent position on the African continent and its deep-rooted ties with the US, Davis said the proposed consulate would benefit Nigerians in Illinois and its neighbouring states.

“Establishing a consulate in Chicago would strengthen these bonds, enhance diplomatic relations, and create new opportunities for trade, investment, and cultural exchange between both nations,” Davis said.

The congressman also stressed that Chicago’s location is ideal for serving the Nigerian Diaspora across these states, making it easier for them to access vital services without travelling long distances.

He urged President Tinubu’s administration to prioritise this initiative, recognising its potential to foster greater engagement in business, education, and governance.

The initiative has garnered support from various Nigerian Diaspora members, including academics, cybersecurity experts, and community leaders.

Among them is US-based cyber security expert and General Coordinator of NDI, Tunji Quadri, who reinforced the argument for a Chicago consulate during a forum.

He emphasised the city’s rich history in international trade and tourism, suggesting that a consulate would be a game-changer for Nigerians living in the Midwest and for visitors and investors.

Quadri argued that the consulate would provide much-needed resources and facilitate easier access to passport and visa services, document certification, and other key consular service.

The Clinical Associate Professor Emeritus at University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), Prof Shaffideen Amuwo, stated that their love for Nigeria formed the basis of their agitation for a consulate office in Chicago, a city in a strategic location where thousands of Nigerians can easily access for their needs.

Renowned aviation industry professional, Mr. Tolani Banire, said that the new consulate office would assist the ambassador and the embassy in performing their functions effectively as expected by the federal government.

He stressed that it will aid Nigerians abroad to easily connect with their homeland and promote its culture while in Chicago and other adjoining cities.

He added that with this office, the Nigerian governance will be closer to the people than before while serving as a contact between the Nigerian government and its citizens.

“The establishment of a Nigerian Consulate plays a crucial role in enhancing the diplomatic and consular services available to Nigerians living abroad.

“It serves as a vital point of contact between the Nigerian government and its citizens, offering services such as passport renewal, visa applications, legal assistance, and addressing issues of citizenship,” he emphasised.

He added that a consulate would aid Nigerians to access essential services without needing to return home while also reinforcing their connection to their homeland, thereby promoting a sense of belonging and national unity.

Other Nigerians advocating the consulate setup include seasoned engineer and contractor with the US Department of Defense, Dr. Oluwagoke Ajayi; information technology (IT) expert, Dr. Victor Onafuye Jonathan; Femi Odere (a Diasporan), Dr. Ewa Ewa, Mr Ganiu Dada, and a Senior Community Liaison in the Chicago Mayor’s Office of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights (IMRR), Nneka RitaMarie Obasi.