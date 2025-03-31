SWG: FirstBank Pledges Commitment to Youth and Sports Devt

Impressed by the outcome of the inaugural edition of the South West Games, the Games major sponsor, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, has pledged its continuous support to any sporting initiative that targets youths and sports development across the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the maiden South West Games, Seyi Oyefeso, Executive Director; Retail Banking of FistBank said supporting sports is in line with the bank’s belief in engaging and encouraging youths to put their energy into things that are positive and rewarding.

“We will always support anything that is targeted at youths. At FirstBank, we will continue to embrace anything that engages our youth positively and things that encourage them to put their energies into things that are position and rewarding”, he said.

He however added such support is not limited to South West alone, explaining that FirstBank is a national financial institution that operates across off the states of the federation and will support any initiatives geared towards encouraging youth nationally.

While urging the corporate world to help sports grow, he said doing so will greatly improve sports development across the country.

“If there is anything that unites the nation the most, it is sports. Therefore, it’s important for the Corporate Nigeria to begin to support it and encourages them to organise properly”, he added.

Oyefeso harped on the importance of catching the youth young, saying, the South West Games offers such opportunity and platforms for them to showcase their skills in an unadulterated environment to future development.

Known for its support for sports through its First@sports initiative, FirstBank; a leading player on the banking sector has consistently demonstrated its commitment to nation building and developing through sports.

Lagos State with a total of 14 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals topped the maiden South West Games overall medals table.