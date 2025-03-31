Sightsavers Trains 25 PWDs with Nine-Month Cisco CCNA Programme

Oluchi Chibuzor

In an effort to boost their inclusion in the digital economy, Sightsavers has trained 25 persons with disabilities (PWDs) with nine-month Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) programme through IT Bridge Academy.

The IT Bridge Academy is a pioneering initiative by Sightsavers designed to provide accessible, high-quality IT training to persons with disabilities, equipping them with industry-recognised certifications and pathways to employment.

Speaking at the second cohort graduation ceremony of the Sightsavers/ Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) IT Bridge Academy held in Lagos, Country Director for Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr. Joy Shu’aibu, emphasised the importance of digitalisation as a tool for inclusion.

She said: “This is not the first step that Sightsavers has taken toward ensuring an inclusive future. For 72 years in Nigeria, we have worked to embed inclusivity across systems that matter, such as education and employment. For example, we focus on ensuring that children with disabilities receive basic education as a foundation.”

She acknowledged the challenges Nigeria faces in achieving widespread disability inclusion.

“As a nation, we have a long way to go. These are baby steps for us, but we are encouraged by the presence of the National Commission for Persons with Disability and the growing commitment from the private sector to make workplaces inclusive for PWDs,” she said.

Shuaibu called for sustained efforts to equip PWDs with skills that would make them employable while advocating systemic changes that foster inclusion.

“Our focus has always been to ensure that persons with disability are not just in employment but have the skills required to succeed. The private sector’s collaboration is key in achieving this,” she added.

Launched as an inclusive adaptation of Cisco’s Networking Academy model, the programme addresses systemic barriers faced by people with disabilities in tech education and employment.

In its second cohort, the academy delivered a nine-month Cisco CCNA programme, customised with features such as screen readers, sign language interpreters, and flexible schedules.

On his part, President of DBI, David Daser, lauded the achievements of Cohort 2 graduates of the DBI/Sightsavers IT Bridge Academy, describing the programme’s mission to empower persons with disabilities (PWDs) with critical skills to excel in the digital economy as the right thing to do.