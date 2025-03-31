Sage Grey Deepens Commitment to Drive Financial Solutions

Emma Okonji

Sage Grey Finance Limited and its sister company, Sage Grey Technologies, have reaffirmed their commitment to driving financial inclusion, SME growth and technological innovation through strategic partnerships and product development.

At a recent press briefing in Lagos, the executives of both companies gave detailed explanations about their ongoing efforts to expand financial access for SMEs, drive technological advancements, and contribute to sustainable economic development through solutions aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks.

Executive Director of Sage Grey Finance, Mr. Jumo Atiba, who spoke about the company’s mission, said: “At Sage Grey Finance, we believe in the transformative power of impact financing. Our unique position in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem allows us to unlock opportunities that generate both financial returns and meaningful social impact. As a licensed and regulated entity by the Central Bank of Nigeria, we seamlessly blend profitability with social impact. Our integration into the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System ensures we deliver secure, efficient financial services, setting us apart. Our journey is rooted in empowering businesses, fostering sustainable development, and creating enduring value for our stakeholders and communities.”

Speaking about the company’s approach to digital innovation, the Chief Operating Officer of Sage Grey Technologies, Mr. Yemi Jinadu, said: “We are committed to building technology solutions that not only enhance business operations but also create social impact. Our goal is to bridge efficiency gaps in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem while ensuring that businesses and individuals benefit from technology-driven opportunities.”

