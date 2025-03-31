  • Monday, 31st March, 2025

Obi Visits Scene of Onitsha Market Infernos, Sympathizes with Victims

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka 

Former governor of Anambra State, and presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has visited victims of Onitsha Market fire incident.

Recall that a mystery fire incident last week gutted parts of two separate markets in Onitsha – electronics market at Iweka Road and warehouses at Ifejirika Street, within the Main Market.

During the sympathy visit Obi sympathized with the owners of the ware house, and traders who own the shops where the incident happened.

He described the experience as heartbreaking, lamenting the magnitude of loss suffered by the traders, noting that goods worth several billions of naira were consumed by the infernos. 

He expressed deep concern over the impact of the disaster on the victims, many of whom rely solely on their businesses for livelihood.

He said: “I am calling on well to do Nigerian, this who can should come to the aide of these people.

“In moments like this, our shared humanity must prevail. Let us come together to restore hope, rebuild livelihoods, and reaffirm the spirit of community that defines us.”  

One of the affected traders, Mr. Jeremiah Nwabueze, who showed the presidential candidate around expressed gratitude to Mr. Peter Obi for the visit, describing it as deeply consoling. 

He noted that Obi’s presence brought a sense of comfort and solidarity at a time of immense loss.

