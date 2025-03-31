NCDC: 118 Nigerians Die of Lassa Fever in 1st Quarter 2025 

– 20 healthcare workers infected

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that 118 lives were so far lost with a case fatality rate of 18.3 percent.

It said that the country has so far recorded 3,465 suspected cases of Lassa fever across 91 Local Government Areas in 33 states.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communication, Mr. Sani Datti, said unfortunately, 20 healthcare workers have been infected: 8 in Ondo, 4 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo, 2 in Taraba, 1 in Ebonyi, 2 in Gombe, 1 in Benue, and 1 in Ogun States.

“Out of the above figure, 645 cases were confirmed, and sadly, 118 lives lost resulting in a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.3 percent.

NCDC said that in line with its commitment to an effective response, the agency, deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to 10 states Kogi, Plateau, Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Taraba, Benue, Gombe, and Nasarawa for a period of two weeks between January and March 2025.

The Centre also said that as a result of the evolving nature of the outbreak in some areas, deployments in Edo and Taraba were extended by an additional 10 and 7 days respectively.

Datti also quoted the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, as having said that as of effort to respond and strengthen outbreak control, the agency has activated the Lassa Fever National Emergency Operations Centre (LF-EOC) at Response Level 2.

Idris said that activation allows for improved coordination across all the stakeholders (Federal, States, Local Government, Developmental partners and others).

In addition, Idris said the agency has distributed essential medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPEs) and treatment medications, to affected states.

“Also, targeted, state-specific advisories have been issued to guide the prevention and control of Lassa fever.

“Despite these efforts, several challenges have hindered response efforts:

“These include weak community-level surveillance which impedes early detection, and inadequate human and financial resources for treatment, contact tracing, and active case search at both state and community levels.

“Furthermore, treatment centers are experiencing manpower shortages, and many patients, delay seeking care often resorting to self-medication and unorthodox practices, which ultimately prove ineffective”..