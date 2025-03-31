Mothers’ Day: Soludo, Wife Extol Mothers, Describe Them as Sacrifice that Hold Families

.Obaseki celebrates mothers

David-Chyddy Eleke

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and his wife, Nonye, have felicitate with mothers in the state on this year’s occasion of Mother’s Day.

In separate press releases, the governor and his wife described mothers as this who make the sacrifices that keep families going at tough times.

On his part, former Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has celebrated Nigerian mothers on the 2025 Mothers’ Day,

Governor Soludo, in a press release by his Press Secretary, said: “Profound appreciation to all mothers in Anambra State and across Nigeria on the occasion of today’s Sunday Mothering Day.

“I laud their unrelenting dedication, selfless love, and irreplaceable contributions to our families and society.

“Motherhood is the purest form of love and sacrifice. We extol the strength, resilience, and compassion demonstrated by mothers daily from the foundation upon which our communities thrive. It is thus most deserving to honour the extraordinary women who nurture dreams, instil values, and shape the future through their children.”

The governor also acknowledged the exceptional role of the First Lady of Anambra State, Dr. Nonye Soludo, whose humanitarian initiatives continue to transform lives across the state.

On her part, Mrs Soludo said: “Mothers are the heart and conscience of every home and society. Motherhood is a crown of pride worn with grace, fulfilment, and responsibility. There’s a special reason for the aura and pride that comes with motherhood.

“Today and always, mothers deserve all the love, support, and affection. Wherever you are today, take out some time to celebrate every mother in your life. Make them feel really special.”

In a press statement, Ex-Governor Obaseki said: “As we commemorate the 2025 Mother’s Day, I celebrate our women and mothers for their unwavering dedication, resilience, and sacrifices in shaping our families and society.

“Their ability to balance multiple responsibilities, from nurturing families, excelling in their careers, and contributing to their communities remain a testament to their strength and selflessness.

“We must all prioritise initiatives that empower and support mothers, from improving maternal healthcare to expanding educational and economic opportunities for women.

“We must promote more gender inclusive policies, which will ensure that more women are given leadership roles and platforms to thrive.

“Happy Mother’s Day to our forever heroines!