Maituraka: Opposition Forces Will Not Unseat Tinubu in 2027

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Abdul’aziz Maituraka, has stated that the current realignment of opposition forces against President Bola Tinubu will not unseat him in 2027.

While Tinubu is constitutionally eligible to stand for re-election for his final term in 2027, opposition elements are said to be negotiating a fresh political platform to unseat him.

But Maituraka, while distributing cash to APC officials in Katsina Local Government Sunday evening, predicted a resounding second-term victory for President Tinubu in 2027.

He explained that the opposition forces were not formidable enough to face APC, not to talk of having the capacity to wrest power from Tinubu who has been able to sustain his sprawling political base for ages.

Stating that the party is not losing sleep over the opposition forces, the APC chieftain warned that the affairs of the country would not be left in the hands of the opposition, many of whom he said, were still struggling with leadership crisis.

He added that Tinubu’s vision and commitment to revitalising the nation’s economy and transforming the country through massive infrastructure development have endeared him to many.

“No amount of coalition or realignment of opposition forces will stop our leader, President Bola Tinubu, from winning the forthcoming 2027 presidential election. And Governor Dikko Umaru Radda will be re-elected in 2027 to serve his second term as Governor of Katsina State,” he said.

He noted that APC’s growing popularity and acceptance stem from its just leadership at both state and federal levels, adding that the party has come to stay in Katsina State, the north and Nigeria as a whole.

Maituraka, however, praised Governor Radda for initiating and implementing numerous developmental projects within a short time of his administration.