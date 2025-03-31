  • Monday, 31st March, 2025

Maituraka: Opposition Forces Will Not Unseat Tinubu in 2027

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Abdul’aziz Maituraka, has stated that the current realignment of opposition forces against President Bola Tinubu will not unseat him in 2027.

While Tinubu is constitutionally eligible to stand for re-election for his final term in 2027, opposition elements are said to be negotiating a fresh political platform to unseat him.

But Maituraka, while distributing cash to APC officials in Katsina Local Government Sunday evening, predicted a resounding second-term victory for President Tinubu in 2027.

He explained that the opposition forces were not formidable enough to face APC, not to talk of having the capacity to wrest power from Tinubu who has been able to sustain his sprawling political base for ages.

Stating that the party is not losing sleep over the opposition forces, the APC chieftain warned that the affairs of the country would not be left in the hands of the opposition, many of whom he said, were still struggling with leadership crisis.

He added that Tinubu’s vision and commitment to revitalising the nation’s economy and transforming the country through massive infrastructure development have endeared him to many. 

“No amount of coalition or realignment of opposition forces will stop our leader, President Bola Tinubu, from winning the forthcoming 2027 presidential election. And Governor Dikko Umaru Radda will be re-elected in 2027 to serve his second term as Governor of Katsina State,” he said.

He noted that APC’s growing popularity and acceptance stem from its just leadership at both state and federal levels, adding that the party has come to stay in Katsina State, the north and Nigeria as a whole.

Maituraka, however, praised Governor Radda for initiating and implementing numerous developmental projects within a short time of his administration.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.