International Football Scout, Ojo, Sees Good Prospect  in NDSF

One of Nigeria’s foremost international football scout, Paul Ojo Omamomo,

is looking forward to discovering the country’s next football stars at the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) which will commence on April 1 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Ojo, who has had the privilege of scouting and transferring players outside of Nigeria, is a member of the NDSF Scouting and Mentorship committee and is reputed to have facilitated the transfer of over 200 Nigerian players to various leagues globally.

“With over a decade of experience in scouting and players transfers across various leagues and countries, I have developed extensive expertise in identifying and nurturing football talent.

“My in-depth knowledge of football in Nigeria, coupled with a vast network within local and international football communities, makes it very easy to achieve an all-round success in the forthcoming festival,” Ojo promised.

The Chairman of the NDSF Scouting and Mentorship Committee, Godwin Enakhena, is elated to have an experienced hand in the person of Paul Ojo Omamomo in the committee.

The committee will be assisted to unearth new football talents by the NDSF Ambassadors made up of former footballers like Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba and Emmanuel Amuneke, all former Africa Player of the Year winners.

“The presence of Paul, Kanu, Ikpeba, Amuneke and that of other ex-internationals in the Scouting and Mentorship committee will help us achieve the major objectives of this festival, which is to discover, harness ,expose and give a platform to pursue a career at the top”, Enakhena stated.

Football is one of the 17 sports showcasing at the Niger Delta Sports Festival proudly sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The festival kicks off on the 1st and ends on 8th of April, 2025 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Meanwhile, Team Ondo State arrived Uyo on Sunday evening to become the first state contingent to hit the Akwa Ibom capital for the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF).

The team made up of 313 athletes and 56 coaches was received on arrival by a combination of members of the Festival Accommodation, Transport and Administration Committees that ensured a stress-free transition to their camp after undergoing accreditation process.

The State contingent travelled ahead of the official arrival date due to distance and also considered the need to move on slow pace with long convoy of vehicles given the large number of athletes.

“We are committed to ensuring that all participants enjoy pleasant experiences all through this first of its kind Festival”, remarked Itiako Ikpokpo, Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee for the festival.

He said the Organising Committee elected to receive the contingent two days earlier than the official arrival date at extra costs.

Mrs. Tolu Adeyemi, the leader of delegation and Permanent Secretary in the Ondo State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development said the reception they got was heartwarming and thanked the Organising Committee for their efforts.