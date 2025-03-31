  • Monday, 31st March, 2025

ICPC Seeks Partnership with YABATECH to Boost Performance 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

 Funmi Ogundare 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has stressed the importance of fostering a strong relationship with Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to improve overall performance.

The ICPC Lagos State Commissioner,  Mr. Chukwurah Alexander, who disclosed this  during his visit to the college, emphasised the value of a solid partnership.

According to him,  “As a new commissioner, I have reviewed the records and found that there has already been an established relationship between my commission and YABATECH.”

He added: “This indicates that the institution has strategic stakeholders who offer their support. This is the kind of synergy we aim for, which is why I’m here to revive and strengthen this connection.”

He also urged the college’s management to support him in his efforts to succeed. “I want us to work in harmony. It’s essential that we avoid working against each other, as a house divided cannot stand.”

In his response the Rector of YABATECH, Dr.  Ibraheem Abdul, assured the ICPC Commissioner that he has always sought collaboration with key agencies in the region.

He noted that the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) at YABATECH has been active for many years and has recently been revitalised. 

“We are fully aware of their responsibilities and ensure they are not left idle in fulfilling their duties,” he stated.

Dr. Abdul also emphasised that the institution maintains a strong relationship with the ICPC, stating, “this relationship is not dormant, but one that requires further effort to achieve our mutual goals.”

He stressed the importance of educating staff about anti-corruption laws. 

“Our goal is to be an efficiently managed institution that gains international recognition. To do so, we must establish the necessary checks and balances.”

The rector urged the staff to remain vigilant in their duties, adding, “We don’t want to be known as the first tertiary institution in name alone, but as leaders in every aspect of progress and development.”

