Edo Killing: Northern CAN, PFN Condemn Bloodshed Rule out Revenge, Demand Justice for Victims

– Call for calm, felicitate Muslims for successful Ramadan, Eid-el-Fitr sallah

– PDP alleges Okpebholo has lost control

– Party distorting facts, govt counters

– Reps spokesman condemns lynching

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has appealed that revenge is not the next thing to do as it condemned in strong terms, recent gruesome murder of Sixteen Northerners in Uromi, Edo State.

The condemnation was contained in an Eid-El fitri Salah goodwill message signed by the Chairman, Rev Dr John Joseph Hayab and Secretary, Bishop Mohammed Naga, to felicitate with Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the successful completion of the 2025 Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop David Bakare, has strongly condemned the killing of 16 travelling hunters.

In an interview with journalists on Sunday in Kaduna, Bakare called for thorough investigations into the ungodly act to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out and brought to justice.

The clergyman appealed against reprisal attacks, pointing out that two wrongs cannot make a right.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and urged the authorities to ensure that the culprits are brought to book to serve as deterrent to future occurrences.

“We strongly condemn this barbaric and ungodly act of killing travellers under any circumstances.

“Even if they were kidnappers; that does not warrant taking the law into our hands; the right thing was to hand them over to law enforcement agents for proper investigation and legal action.



“We urge that thorough investigation must be carried out on this matter to ensure the culprits are brought to book, no matter who they may be.

“We appeal against reprisal act because two wrongs won’t make a right. Our prayers are with the families of the victims.

“Nigeria needs all the peace at this time”, the PFN National Secretary said.

On Thursday March 27, the hunters, said to be of northern extraction were travelling from Elele, Rivers State to Kano for Sallah when they

were intercepted by a vigilante group in Uromi area.

In a related development, the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, said the administration of the Senator Monday Okpebholo has lost control following the recent killing of travelling hunters in the state.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, made available to journalists said even the recent classification of the perpetrators as illegal vigilante group further exposed the absence of a coherent security network under the present administration and a continuation of the blame which the current administration has mastered.

Besides, the party noted that the suspension of the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP. Friday Ibadin (Rtd.), is a clear admission by the government that the security architecture of the state has failed.

On his part, the spokesman for the House of Representatives and lawmaker representing Ekiti North I (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, Akintunde Rotimi, has condemned the lynching of a group of travelers by a local vigilante group along the Uromi-Obajana Road in Edo State.

He expressed his displeasure over the weekend in Ayede-Ekiti during the 2nd Ramadan Annual Lecture, organised by him in honour of the National Vice President of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Aare Sulaiman Ogunlayi.

Meanwhile, the Northern CAN stated that: “These spiritual activities are significant and rewarding to every faithful, especially those who embrace the teachings as instructed in the Holy Books.”

Northern CAN also expressed grief and sorrow as the country mourns the killing of 16 travelers in Uromi, Edo State stressing that, “the pain and anguish their families and loved ones must endure are unbearable, and we can only imagine the depth of their suffering. May God grant them comfort, strength, and solace during this darkest of times.”

It added that, “This heinous act of violence is a stain on our collective humanity, and CAN condemns it in the strongest terms. The brutal taking of innocent lives is a tragedy that should unite us all in our outrage and our determination to ensure that justice is served.”

“As Christians, we stand in solidarity with their families, recognizing that this act of violence is not only an attack on any region but on our shared humanity,” it added.

Northern CAN stressed that, “In this moment of unimaginable pain, we pray for peace and calm to be restored and for an end to violence and bloodshed in our nation.”

“We pray for the healing of our land, for the rebuilding of trust and understanding between people of different faiths, and for the protection of all Nigerians from harm. We weep with you, we mourn with you, and we pray with you for an end to this senseless violence,” it added.

Northern CAN stressed that, “To the immediate families and relatives of the victims, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences. We can only imagine the depth of your pain and grief, and we pray that God grants you the strength and courage to bear this unbearable loss. May the memories of your loved ones be a blessing to you, and may their sacrifice not be in vain.”

It added that, “As we mourn the loss of these innocent lives, we appeal to those who are calling for counter-reaction to reconsider their actions. Revenge is not a solution but a recipe for further chaos and destruction. It is the innocent who will suffer again, and the cycle of violence will only continue to worsen.”

“Furthermore, we condemn the stereotypes and generalizations that seek to demonize Nigerians based on the actions of a few. Nigerians must rise in unison to reject such stereotypes and generalizations, whether based on religious, ethnic, or regional grounds.

“Evil is evil, and criminals must be treated as such without recourse to identities that criminals use to evade justice,” it added.

Northern CAN observed that, “Such divisive rhetoric only serves to fuel further violence and mistrust. Instead, we must work towards a future where every Nigerian can live without fear of violence or persecution, regardless of their location within the federation.”

It added, “Finally, we task the security agencies, the government of Edo State, and the Federal Government to ensure diligence in investigating this heinous crime and prosecuting those involved.”

According to Northern CAN, “It is crucial that they take immediate and

transparent action to bring the perpetrators to justice. As we move forward, we urge all Nigerians to join us in this pursuit of peace, justice, and harmony.”

“In conclusion, we firmly believe that strengthening our justice system to ensure swift and fair punishment for perpetrators of crime is essential for lasting peace in our nation.

“By doing so, we can break the cycle of violence and create a safer, more just society for all Nigerians,” it concluded.

On its part, according to the Edo PDP, “The February 5 mutiny by members of the Edo Security Corps was an early warning sign of deep-rooted inefficiencies which the governor chose to ignore and people of the state are now paying the price with their lives.

“It is particularly distressing that a vigilante group, operating without any oversight or proper registration, was allowed to take up arms and engage in extra-judicial killings. This is an indictment of the Okpebholo administration’s failure to properly regulate, train, and coordinate security efforts in the state.”

The PDP demanded for urgent measures to restore security and prevent further loss of lives, asking for comprehensive audit and overhaul of the state security corps to eliminate unregistered groups and ensure accountability in operations.

It also asked the governor to immediately arrest and prosecute of all those involved in the gruesome murder and their sponsors.

According to the party, the deployment of federal security agencies because of the apparent inability of the state government to maintain law and order was necessary, saying the state cannot continue on this perilous path.

Responding, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo, Mr. Fred Itua, said the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo has demonstrated an unyielding commitment to addressing security challenges head-on, adding the swift classification of the perpetrators as an illegal vigilante group and the subsequent suspension of the Edo State Security Corps Commander, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.), is a clear indication that this government does not condone lawlessness or impunity.

He said unlike previous administrations that overlooked security failings, this government takes decisive actions contrary to the PDP misleading assertions

Itua further noted that the Okpebholo administration has consistently prioritized security through robust collaboration with security agencies, reinforcement of community policing structures, and the establishment of a multi-layered security approach to safeguard lives and property across the state.

According to him, “The unfortunate February 5 protest by members of the Edo Security Corps was not ignored, as the PDP falsely claims. On the contrary, the government has taken proactive measures to review the operational framework of the Corps, ensuring that such lapses do not re-occur.

“Unlike the PDP’s tenure, where security concerns were often swept under the carpet, the present administration has acted transparently and responsibly.

“The Edo State Government has already commenced a full-scale investigation into the Uromi incident, with the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. This government believes in the rule of law and will ensure that every individual or group found culpable faces justice.

Security is a collective responsibility, and it is unfortunate that the PDP continues to play politics with the lives of Edo people rather than supporting genuine efforts to enhance security.

The call for federal intervention by the PDP is not only unnecessary but also an admission of their lack of faith in the state’s capabilities.

“Under Governor Okpebholo’s leadership, Edo State remains secure and capable of handling its internal security matters without undue political interference.”