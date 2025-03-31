CDS, CSO Decry Extrajudicial Killing of 16 Hunters in Edo

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and a civil society organisation, Global Rights Nigeria, have condemned in strong terms the unfortunate killing of hunters while in transit in Edo State.

General Musa said that the incident, which occurred on 28 March 2025, could have been avoided if the appropriate authorities had been notified and involved in ascertaining the identity of the victims.

A statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, stated that the CDS commiserated with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, and the families of those who lost their lives.

The CDS also urged Nigerians not to take the law into their own hands but to always refer to constituted authorities in matters that affect security. He stressed that the Nigerian police, military, and other security agencies are well-trained to handle such matters.

General Musa assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) would work closely with the police and other relevant security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

He also warned that all local hunters and vigilante groups should register with the police, DSS, AFN, and any other agencies mandated by law to regulate the possession of firearms, while calling on vigilante groups to always refer to the police for appropriate action.

He also called for calm and sought citizens’ support for the AFN and other security agencies to continue performing their constitutional duties with diligence.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation – Global Rights Nigeria – expressed outrage over the senseless and heinous killing and lynching of 16 hunters on 27 March 2025.

A statement by the Executive Director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, stressed that these individuals were allegedly mistaken for kidnappers by local vigilantes, who, instead of adhering to the rule of law, took justice into their own hands and unlawfully ended their lives.

According to her, “This gruesome act is yet another example of the increasing disregard for the sanctity of human life in Nigeria. The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is unequivocal in its protection of the right to life, stating in Section 33(1) that ‘every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of a court sentence.”

She noted that the extrajudicial killing of these hunters is a blatant violation of this fundamental right and an affront to the rule of law.

“Furthermore, Section 43 of the Constitution guarantees the right of every Nigerian to own property and reside in any part of the country. Every Nigerian is entitled to their full array of rights in any part of Nigeria’s territorial borders, whichever part of the country they hail from.

“The unlawful targeting of individuals based on unfounded suspicion of their ethnicity and way of life contravenes this constitutional provision and underscores the dangers posed by unchecked vigilantism.

“While we acknowledge the growing frustration of citizens in light of the government’s seeming inability to curb the menace of banditry and kidnapping, nothing justifies this act of jungle justice,” she said.

The Executive Director noted that the absence of effective law enforcement cannot serve as an excuse for individuals to usurp the role of the state and engage in extrajudicial executions.

She stated that this incident poses a grave risk of exacerbating ethnic and religious tensions, potentially resulting in devastating consequences for national peace and security. In light of this, Global Rights called on the Nigerian government and its law enforcement agencies to launch an immediate, full-scale investigation into this barbaric act.

Those responsible, both the perpetrators and those who aided and abetted them, she said, must be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Baiyewu also said that the individuals responsible for this crime do not represent any ethnic or religious group; they must be held personally accountable for their actions.

Reiterating its call on the government at all levels to fulfill its constitutional duty to ensure the security and welfare of all Nigerians, Global Rights stated that Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution explicitly states that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

She said that the rise of vigilante justice and extrajudicial killings is a direct consequence of the state’s failure to provide adequate security and justice mechanisms, adding that the government must act decisively to restore public confidence in its ability to protect lives and uphold the rule of law.