Amstel Malta Supports 12 Women-Led Businesses this IWD

Mary Nnah

This International Women’s Month, Amstel Malta didn’t just celebrate women, it empowered them. In a bold and inspiring initiative, Nigeria’s premium malt drink awarded business grants to twelve remarkable women-led businesses, reinforcing its commitment to fostering female entrepreneurship and financial independence.



The campaign, designed to blend the vibrancy of physical marketplaces with the expansive reach of digital media, spotlighted women-owned businesses across Nigeria. At the bustling Iponri Market in Lagos, Amstel Malta surprised two women entrepreneurs with a grant award of N200,000 each, amplifying their resilience and dedication to commerce.

Beyond the marketplace, the initiative extended its impact through a digital call for entries via Amstel Malta’s social media platforms. The response was immense—hundreds of women entrepreneurs from diverse sectors shared their business stories, each reflecting ambition and perseverance. From this pool of inspiring entries, ten outstanding women were selected, each receiving N200,000 to invest in their businesses and fuel their growth.



Speaking on the initiative, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, Nigerian Breweries PLC, emphasised the brand’s dedication to supporting women:



“At Amstel Malta, we believe that true progress happens when people receive the right support. Women entrepreneurs are shaping industries, creating jobs, and driving innovation, often with limited resources. This campaign was about recognizing their efforts and providing tangible financial support to help them scale their businesses. We are proud to stand behind them this Women’s Month and beyond.”



In a society where women-led businesses often face financial constraints and limited access to funding, Amstel Malta is making a clear statement: women’s dreams deserve to be realised. This initiative aligns with the brand’s enduring mission to refresh and inspire real progress, particularly for those who continue to push boundaries despite the odds.



As these twelve women take a step closer to their entrepreneurial goals, Amstel Malta reaffirms its role as more than just a malt brand – it is a catalyst for opportunity, empowerment, and meaningful change.