Visa: UK Increases Cost for Study, Travel Applications

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United Kingdom has increased visa fees for students, tourists, and other travelers, a move that will affect Nigerians and other international applicants seeking entry into the country.

According to the UK Home Office, the fee for a student visa has been raised from £363 to £490, representing a 35 per cent increase.



The cost of a six-month visit visa has also risen from £100 to £115.

Other visa categories, including work and family visas, have also been adjusted.

In a statement, the UK government said the increase was necessary to sustain its immigration system and fund public sector wages.

“It is right and fair to increase visa application fees to ensure that the costs of running the immigration system are met by those who benefit from it,” the Home Office stated.



The increase has sparked concerns among students and travel consultants.

Despite concerns from affected applicants, the UK government insists that the adjustments are necessary.

“The changes will help maintain a sustainable and efficient immigration system,” the Home Office added.

A Nigerian travel consultant, Adeola Ogunsanya, described the hike as a major challenge for many aspiring students.

“Many Nigerian students already struggle with tuition and living expenses in the UK. Adding an extra financial burden through higher visa fees will make it even harder for them,” she said.



A prospective UK student, Tunde Ajayi, also expressed concerns about the new rates.

“I have been saving up for my master’s degree, but with this extra cost, I might have to reconsider my plans,” he said.

The UK remains a popular destination for Nigerian students and tourists, with thousands applying for visas annually.

However, analysts suggest that the new rates could lead to a decline in applications, especially from students facing financial difficulties.