South-west Games 2025: A Spectacle of Glory, Legacy, Triumph

• Sanwo-Olu, Adenuga Abiodun, Elumelu, others bag honours

Sunday Ehigiator





March 28, 2025, the Onikan Stadium, nestled in the heart of Lagos Island, echoed with the roar of an ecstatic crowd, their voices cresting like the Atlantic waves over the sprawling cityscape. It was not just another evening at the stadium complex but the climax of the South West Games 2025, a fiesta that began with fervent anticipation and culminated in the crowning of champions.

Pulsing like a coliseum of dreams, the stadium trembled with an energy so electric it seemed as though the entire city of Lagos pulsed in harmony with its fervor. From the towering floodlights that cast golden beams across the pitch to the sea of jubilant fans whose voices fused at a deafening crescendo, the tournament reached its apogee in an unforgettable closing ceremony—a kaleidoscope of pomp, passion, and sheer athletic brilliance.

From the moment the sun kissed the Atlantic horizon to the final whistle that sealed history, Onikan Stadium became the pulsating heart of an unforgettable spectacle as the finest young athletes from across Nigeria’s southwest region stood at the precipice of destiny. The games had been a festival of youthful exuberance, where under-18 athletes from across the six southwestern states—Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, and Oyo—showcased their raw and refined talents.

The air grew thick with enchantment as cultural troupes swirled onto the pitch, their attires ablaze with the hues of Yoruba heritage. The earth trembled beneath the thundering drums of the bata, the rhythms calling forth the spirits of ancestors as the legendary Eyo Masquerades emerged, their regal white agbadas billowing, as they moved like custodians of Lagos’ storied past, weaving tradition into a concerto of sports splendor.

A Festival of Culture and Sport

At the first light of dawn, the city had braced itself for a spectacle unlike any other. The final day began as the city stretched awake, its heartbeat synchronized with the anticipation of a spectacle. By 10 a.m., the President of the Organising Committee, Dr. Lanre Alfred, led his team into the arena, their steps purposeful, their mission resolute. This was not merely a closing ceremony—it was the coronation of a new age of sports in Nigeria’s southwest. By 12 p.m., Alfred, led his team to the centre stage, setting the grand ceremony in motion. Then came the moment that sent the audience into a frenzy—the Director General (DG) of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Lekan Fatodu, ascended the stage.

The air quivered with spectator anticipation as he declared the closing ceremony open. “This is the dawn of a new sporting renaissance,” he declared. “A movement that will redefine sports in Nigeria, unlocking a reservoir of talent and charting the course for a new generation of champions.” Fatodu hailed the tournament as a revolutionary initiative, a movement that had not only discovered talents but also redefined the landscape of youth sports development in the region.

And then, the true magic began. The final match began as all great finales do—on a crescendo of skills, colours and sound. A whirlwind of fireworks erupted into the Lagos sky, painting the heavens with fiery streaks of crimson and gold, as if the very gods of Olympus had taken an interest in the spectacle unfolding below. At the heart of the spectacle was the final contest—a high-stakes football battle between Lagos and Ekiti States. Every pass was a stanza in the poetry of the pitch, every tackle a fierce proclamation of desire, and every goal a thunderclap of destiny. The turf became a battleground where young warriors wove magic with their feet, their movements a ballet of grace and power. Every sprint was a declaration of intent, every pass a whisper of strategy, every goal a resounding proclamation of dominance. Then came the moment of reckoning. A last-minute strike, a ball arcing through the air like an artist’s final brushstroke on a masterpiece, sent Lagos into rapturous delirium. The stadium erupted into cheers and tears, as the captain of the Lagos team hoisted the golden trophy skyward, his arms trembling with the sheer weight of victory and destiny.

Foremost politician and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Chief Folly Coker, Zulu Authority, and Seyi Oyefeso who represented of the Managing Director (MD) of First Bank, Olusegun Alebiosu, presented the trophy to the overall winner of the tournament, Lagos State. With hands trembling yet unyielding, the captain of the Lagos State team ascended the podium, the golden trophy gleaming under the camera lights. He lifted it high, his face a portrait of unfiltered elation.

In that singular motion, he carried the dreams of every young athlete who had graced the tournament, their aspirations woven into the very fabric of victory. The stadium erupted in a single deafening roar of joy. From the terraces to the streets beyond, Lagos Island quaked with celebration, the echoes of victory rolling through the coastal belt and beyond.

A Host State’s Crowning Glory: Rapture of Victory, Honours Well-deserved

Lagos proved its dominance with outstanding performances, particularly in Table Tennis and Boxing. In table tennis, Lagos clinched 5 Gold, 2 Silver, and 0 Bronze medals, securing an emphatic 1st place. Ogun amassed 3 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze, thus emerging 2nd overall. Ondo won 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals to emerge as the 3rd best state overall.

As the air thickened with the celebration of triumph, a moment of pure spectacle unfolded as the Asiwaju Cake was unveiled—a towering confection of culinary artistry. The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, Oyefeso, who represented First Bank’s MD, Olusegun Alebiosu, the President of the South West Games 2025, Lanre Alfred, flanked by dignitaries, athletes, and esteemed guests, guided the blade through the heart of the masterpiece.

Amid the celebration, the organisers paid homage to those whose vision and dedication had made the Games possible. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose unfaltering commitment to grassroots sports had set the foundation for this monumental event, was honoured as the Grand Patron of Sports Leadership & Excellence. Under his stewardship, sports had become more than just recreation—it had become a vehicle for empowerment, a gateway to global recognition for young, talented Nigerians.

Senator Adeola Yayi was named the Champion of Grassroots Sports, a testament to his relentless advocacy for youth development through athletics. Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. GCON, CSG, Cdr L.H., a titan of industry and philanthropy, was recognized as the African Pillar of Sports, a fitting tribute to a man whose investments in Nigerian sports had reverberated across the continent empowering active and retired athletes. Bashorun Dele Momodu, who received the award on behalf of Adenuga, was equally honoured as the Custodian of Sports Heritage, a recognition of his tireless efforts in documenting and promoting the stories of Nigeria’s greatest sports icons.

Hon. Kunle Soname was named the Torchbearer of Sports Innovation, a title befitting a man whose pioneering efforts in sports business had changed the landscape of Polo Tourney and Nigerian athletics. The list of awardees read like a who’s who of visionaries and champions—Governor Dapo Abiodun MFR, lauded as the Grand Patron of Southwest Sports; Dr. Awele Elumelu, a driving force behind sports health and wellness initiatives; Senator Tokunbo Abiru FCA, an advocate for youth engagement through sports; Nduka Obaigbena, whose media empire had consistently spotlighted the importance of Nigerian athletics; and Governors Ademola Adeleke, Seyi Makinde, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and Abiodun Oyebanji, each recognized for their contributions to fostering a sporting culture in their respective states.

But beyond the accolades, the night belonged to the athletes—the young men and women who had bled, fought, and conquered over the past two weeks.

They had not only competed; they had told stories with their bodies, their speed, their strength, and tenacity. They were the true heartbeat of the South West Games 2025, the embers that would ignite the future of Nigerian sports.

As the closing ceremony reached its peak, the stadium was once again electrified as the Army Band belted out remarkable tunes once again. Its rendition, raw and insistent, poured over the crowd like a river bursting through a dam, setting off a tidal wave of song and dance. At that moment, the South West Games was no longer just a sporting event. It had become something more—a movement, a legacy, a living, breathing testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Southwest.

Amid the pageant, Dr. Alfred beamed before the roaring crowd, his eyes ablaze with the fire of a man who had seen his vision come to life. “This dream does not end here,” he declared. “Preparations for the next edition have already begun. The South West Games is here to stay—year after year, we will continue to unearth and nurture the finest athletes Nigeria has to offer.”

Alfred praised the young athletes who diligently competed in an arena of dreams spanning football, volleyball, basketball, tennis, boxing, and archery. Some met the ecstasy of victory, their names now etched in the annals of history; others bore the agony of near triumph, their tears an unspoken promise to return stronger. A revolutionary beagle had been sounded, a promise incised into the heart of the southwest and Nigerian sports—that from these Games, from this movement, new champions would rise.