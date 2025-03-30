Representatives of LALIGA Show Asia in Spain to Strengthen Ties 

The second edition of LALIGA Adventure has officially kicked off. This unique LALIGA project in Southeast Asia aims to build a bridge between the best content creators in the region and the world of Spanish football.

This season, the Official Hosts of LALIGA Show in countries such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Australia will travel to Spain to attend live matches and enjoy an unforgettable LALIGA Adventure together with LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs. FC Barcelona, CA Osasuna, RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, Getafe CF, Real Sociedad, D. Alavés are amongst the clubs included in the project.

In the first edition of LALIGA Adventure, creators from nine markets in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan and South Korea, traveled to Spain, where they discovered the inner workings of 12 LALIGA clubs and explored their cities, resulting in 264 million views on published content. This year, to boost both projects, the second edition of LALIGA Adventure will feature the Hosts of LALIGA Show.

LALIGA Show is a recurring content programme coordinated together with TikTok in the Asia-Pacific region where each country is represented by one Tiktok influencer or publisher.

LALIGA Show Hosts convey key topics, information and insights about LALIGA on a regular basis with a goal of promoting the Spanish league and its broadcasters to their local audiences. As part of their role, each Host will represent their country and take part in LALIGA Adventure, linking the two projects to enhance their combined strength.

TikTok has partnered with LALIGA in the region and, starting this season, promotes exclusive content on TikTok with the top creators from each country, providing access to exclusive material and news from the competition under the hashtag #InsideLALIGA.