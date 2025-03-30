Peter Obi Denies Link with APC, Condemns Toxic Politics, Blackmail

*LP lawmakers haven’t given party a kobo, says Abure

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has dismissed reports linking him with the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that he is not a member of the ruling party nor intending to be a member.

This is just as the National Chairman of the LP, Mr. Julius Abure, has stated that the party’s federal lawmakers have not made any financial contribution since the 2023 elections.



Reacting to a report circulating on social media where he alleged that his name was mentioned in an APC gathering yesterday, Obi said, “Let me make it unequivocally clear: I do not engage in toxic politics, blackmail, or any form of political manipulation.



“My name should not be associated with such narratives. For the avoidance of doubt, both now and in the future, I am not a member of the APC, nor am I an intending member.

“My stance on politics has always been rooted in integrity, fairness, and issue-based engagement. I firmly believe that all political parties should assess aspirants solely on their competence, capacity, and compassion — qualities essential for building a better Anambra and a better Nigeria,” he said.



Obi, however, advised that elections and primaries should not be reduced to toxic narratives or personal attacks, noting that political choices should be guided by credibility, vision, and the ability to deliver real change, not by dragging individuals into toxic discussions, blackmail, or needless controversy.



“As for the former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, I maintain that he, like every other aspirant, should be evaluated based on these key leadership qualities in his new political party.

“Furthermore, primaries, whether conducted through voting, interviews, selection processes, or any other democratic method, must be free, fair, and credible.



“Every aspirant who is a legitimate member of a party deserves a fair chance to contest without bias or blackmail. As we approach the Anambra State governorship election in November, I sincerely hope that all parties, including mine, will ensure a transparent and democratic process, and engage in credible, fair primaries,” he assured.

He said the Anambra election presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to embrace true democracy, something that, unfortunately, remains elusive in Nigeria.

“I wish all political parties the very best in conducting free and fair primaries, and I call on all stakeholders to uphold justice throughout the process.



“We must reject toxic politics, for that is the only path to achieving the democratic nation we currently lack. By doing so, we will move closer to the new Nigeria we seek,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the LP, Abure, has stated that the party’s federal lawmakers have not made any financial contribution since the 2023 elections.

Abure spoke at the weekend during a town hall meeting organised by the Lagos State chapter of the party.

The LP national chairman also warned against the creation of parallel structures by some party leaders.

Abure said the LP has a single structure and that it is impossible for a party to survive with conflicting structures.

“It is a fact that they don’t respect the party; it is a fact that they don’t make contributions to the party,” Abure was quoted as saying in a statement released by LP spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh.

“As I speak with you today, we have not received one kobo at the national level, from those we elected to the National Assembly.

“The responsibility of running this party is still with the leadership of the party. As of today, we have six senators, about 30 House of Representatives’ members and numerous state house of assembly members.

“But it will shock you to know that none of these lawmakers have contributed a dime to the party since their election in 2023.

“Let them go and ask other parties, it is those elected under their platform that fund the party.

“Today, most of them want to have control over their local government and for us to hand over their constituencies to them, yet they are not ready to work or partner with the party. Is it fair?”

The national chairman encouraged members of the ‘Obidient’ movement to register with the party.