Military Denies Feeding Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma with Poisonous Food, Contaminated Water 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has denied a report alleging that the military authorities were feeding troops of Operation Fansan Yamma with poisonous food and contaminated drinking water in Zamfara and Katsina states.



An online news portal had reported that Nigerian soldiers deployed to Operation Fansan Yamma in the North-west operational theatre, especially in Katsina and Zamfara states, condemned the food provided to them, describing it as poisonous and inedible, stating that even a street child would refuse to eat it willingly.



They also lamented the absence of meat in their meals, the non-payment of allowances and unsafe drinking water.

The report quoted a soldier as saying: “The food is so bad that even an Almajiri can’t eat it with happiness; I swear. That’s not food, it’s poisonous and disgusting. It’s also without meat and tasteless.”



The soldier lamented the non-payment of allowances, stressing: “We are fighting bandits, risking our lives, but unfortunately, we’re suffering from poor feeding and non-payment of our allowances when due.”



But the military, in a statement signed by Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, refuted the allegation, describing it as “not only false but also grossly misleading.”

“Operation Fansan Yamma wishes to clarify that all meals for troops are prepared by trained cooks from the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, who strictly adhere to the highest standards of hygiene and nutrition.



“Additionally, the Nigerian Army Engineers ensure a steady supply of clean drinking water through constructed boreholes, fully compliant with all hygienic regulations. If these allegations were true, our troops would not remain healthy, alert and capable of consistently achieving operational successes in the theatre.”



Reacting to the alleged unpaid allowances, the statement said the Defence Headquarters has been diligently addressing the matter.

“Despite budgetary constraints, operational allowances have been paid up to February 2025, with only March 2025 pending, scheduled for disbursement by the end of the month.



“This underscores the DHQ’s commitment to ensuring that troops receive their rightful entitlements on time. In terms of troop rotations, we stress that personnel are redeployed appropriately by their respective units. Any perceived delays primarily affect personnel from North-west Theatre-based units.



“Structured measures are already in place to facilitate their posting in batches. It is essential to recognize that these delays are due to broader manpower shortages across all theatres, making large-scale immediate rotations challenging. The DHQ is actively working to resolve these systemic issues to enhance operational efficiency”.

The statement urged the media to prioritise accuracy and responsibility in their reporting.

“Misinformation not only undermines troop morale but also erodes public trust in the Armed Forces’ efforts. We call on the media to engage in balanced, fact-based journalism that reflects the complexities of the operations, rather than disseminating unfounded claims that detract from the sacrifices of our gallant troops in Operation Fansan Yamma,” the statement added.