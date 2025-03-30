Lagos Stole the Show at Inaugural South West Games 2025

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After three days of grueling competitions at the various centres, hosts Lagos State on Friday emerged champions of the inaugural South West Games 2025 with 14 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Ogun State placed second with 10 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals while Ondo State finished third with 3 three gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Oyo (2 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze) was fourth with Ekiti (1 gold, 1 silver and 8 bronze) fifth . Osun State finished at the bottom of the medals table with no gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals.

The closing ceremony of the South West Games 2025 conceived for talent discovery, youth empowerment, and sports development amongst kids from the six states that make up the region, featured Ekiti State in fierce battle with Lagos in the final match inside the magnificent Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island.

After 90 minutes of scintillating soccer display from the youths, Lagos picked the precious winners’ trophy with 5-2 defeat of the footballers from Ekiti. Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Hon Lekan Fatodu, led the host contingent in celebrating the precious gold that took the state’s overall gold medals to 14.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Convener and President of the South West Games 2025, Dr Lanre Alfred, praised all the governors of the region for making the youth sports fiesta possible.

He also spoke glowingly of the support that he and his team in the organising committee received from the Lagos Sports Commission and the National Sports Commission (NSC).

“The South West Games was not a solitary endeavor. From the outset, we found strong allies in the National Sports Commission and the Lagos State Sports Commission. The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) , Hon. Lekan Fatodu was a strong pillar of support, “without whose invaluable support the tournament would have failed to attain the glamour, efficiency, and smooth delivery that defined it,” discloses Akogun Alfred.

He said that Fatodu’s role in ensuring access to state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and his commitment to the continuity of the Games must be commended.

Similarly, Alfred acknowledges the contributions of the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, “whose support for this initiative from its inception to its efficient execution was remarkable. His guidance and involvement provided the necessary leverage to ensure that the Games met global standards and delivered on its core objective of youth empowerment.”

Alfred’s greatest joy about the South West Games was seeing what he and others conceptualized getting traction with beautiful display on the courts and pitches all over Lagos.

“On a personal note, one of the most defining and emotional moments for me was witnessing the passion and feverish participation of the over 1,200 teenagers who competed in the Games.

“Their zeal was both inspiring and moving—I almost cried as I watched them pour their hearts into the competition. For many of them, this was more than just a tournament; it was a lifeline, a shot at developing their sports talents, and an opportunity to actualise their dreams of making something meaningful out of their lives.

“Seeing them shriek with joy at victory and break down in heartbreak at loss, I couldn’t help but reflect on how vital this initiative is for their future,” concludes Dr Alfred.

He pledged that the South West Games Will continue as an annual event, and therefore urge all state governments and sports administrators in the region to recognise the immense value in the Games for both talent discovery and youth empowerment.

The South West Games President appreciated prominent magnates, corporate players and the political class that supported the sports fiesta. “The tournament enjoyed massive support and endorsement from the who-is-who in Nigeria including First Bank of Nigeria, the United Bank of Africa, UTM FLNG, AITEO, Oodua Investment Group, Old English Group, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Olawale Olaleye, Olumide Olufade, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, Otunba Segun Runsewe and Chief Segun Odegbami and amongst several others.