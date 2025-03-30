Inside the ‘Insane’ Birthday Bash of Ghanaian Billionaire

Vanessa Obioha





A few years ago, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, a Ghanaian businessman whose rags-to-riches story is sometimes described as incredible, was relatively unknown. But last weekend in Accra, Ghana, Quaye, fondly known as RNAQ, was the talk of the town. From the Kotoka International Airport to the Kempinski Hotel in Gold Coast, everyone seemed to have his name on their lips.

The reason for the rave was not far-fetched. Quaye, a serial entrepreneur and investor, was celebrating his 40th birthday in grand style and invited prominent celebrities from across Africa to join in the festivities. Nollywood celebrities like Richard Mofe Damijo, Rita Dominic, Ramsey Nouah, Ini Edo, Shaffy Bello and others were among the A-listers in attendance.

Ghanaian movie icons like Chris Attoh, Van Vicker, John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, and James Gardiner were also present, alongside dignitaries like The Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, media mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, and legendary footballer Samuel Osei Kuffour. Even Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph graced the event with her presence. Ghanaian celebrity Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian media celebrity, Toke Makinwa were the hosts of the night.

If the guest list was any indication of Quaye’s success, the venue further confirmed it. He chose the iconic Independence Square for the occasion—a site typically reserved for historic events. Quaye, however, was determined to make a bold statement. Although he didn’t use the entire square, the area he transformed for the party was nothing short of spectacular.

With over 400 staff working to bring his vision to life, the open space was reimagined as a fairytale-like castle, featuring four distinct entrances themed in red, aquamarine, nude, and gold. Each section was elegantly decorated, with backdrops, flowers, and chandeliers that evoked a magical atmosphere. The aquamarine hall, for example, featured aquatic animals on screens both at the entrance and as part of the backdrop, creating an immersive experience. To ensure no moment was missed, additional screens were set up throughout the venue.

The stage was another marvel. Designed to accommodate all performances, a regal spot was reserved for the birthday man. while reserving a kingly spot for the man of the moment. White couches were arranged for VIP guests, where celebrities like Bello and Waje relaxed as the night unfolded.

Although the event was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., the real festivities didn’t begin until midnight. As this reporter discovered, it’s common for Ghanaian events to run late into the night, often ending in the early hours of the morning. Even after Davido’s 5 a.m. performance, the party continued with an after-party.

With a lineup of artists from Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania, Quaye’s birthday bash turned into an impromptu concert. Musicians like Queen Efya, Kidi, Diamond Platnumz, and King Promise performed medleys, each set lasting more than 15 minutes. The guests transformed the celebration into a dance floor, especially when DJ Faculty amped up the energy with crowd favorites.

But the musicians who brought the house down with their performances were Sarkodie who is known as The Landlord in his hometown, Stonebwoy who brought the dancehall flavour and Davido who closed the party. Each of these music stars had the guest up on their feet, singing along and rocking their bodies to their energetic and melodic sounds.

Also entertaining the audience were a group of carnival dancers. They danced to the popular Brazilian song ‘Mas Qué Nada,’ often alternating between Samba sounds and afrobeats such as when they seamlessly transitioned to Wizkid’s ‘Kese.’

Quaye, who owns Ghana’s largest record label, Links, proved that he’s not only a businessman but also a showman. He frequently joined performers on stage, dancing, embracing his guests, and sharing celebratory toasts.

Beyond the entertainment, Quaye made a few memorable statements during the night, from his regal entrance to receiving luxury cars gifted by his business partners. Playing the gracious host, he personally greeted guests at their tables, exchanging pleasantries and making everyone feel welcome.

For outsiders, the opulence of the event might raise eyebrows. But Quaye who is the founder of Bills Micro Credit and Quick Angels Limited is reportedly a shrewd businessman whose claim to wealth is through hard work and determination.

While honouring him, his partners described Quaye as a successful entrepreneur and accomplished businessman, emphasizing his belief that business acumen is essential for Africa’s economic transformation. They also highlighted his significant contributions to youth development in Ghana, and praised his diverse business strategies, noting his unflinching optimism in making ventures profitable.

Gardiner hailed him for using his entrepreneurial skills to sell Ghana.

“He’s an inspiration to the young people out there, to aspire to be like him and achieve this much.”

For many guests, the lingering question was: if Quaye’s 40th birthday was this extravagant, what will his 50th look like? Only time will tell, but it’s certain the wait will be worth it.