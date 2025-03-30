Group Commends Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kekere-Ekun Over Judicial Reforms Initiatives 

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

A Public Interest Group, Judiciary Watch Initiative Abuja Chapter has commended Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN ), Kudirat Kekere Ekun for her efforts and initiatives in bringing much needed reform in the judiciary and justice system.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Alh.Abdullahi Sulaiman on Sunday in Abuja described the reforms initiatives by Kekere-Ekun as vital in addressing the challenges faced by the judiciary and will play a significant role in fostering a more robust legal framework that upholds the rule of law.

The statement commended Kekere-Ekun for her passion in advocating for technological advancements, judicial independence.

The statement read “ The Judiciary Watch Initiative, a public defender organization, believes that Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun will leave the judiciary better than how she met it going by her efforts in ensuring that these initiatives and programmes come to fruition.

“Her plan in the area of Administration of Criminal Justice System ( ACJA) and the need to adopt innovative solutions such as digital case management systems and e-filing platforms.

“We urge stakeholders in the justice system to support this noble idea by the CJN to overhaul the country’s criminal justice system and the need for technological integration to address pervasive inefficiencies, extensive delays, and rampant corruption.

“Within the short period of time she came on board she has prioritised comprehensive training programmes for judicial officers, court administrators, and law enforcement personnel to effectively utilise digital innovations. This is commendable.

“It is our belief that Nigerians are going to see a different and new judiciary before she will leaves the office in the next few years.”

The statement also tasked the Chief Justice of Nigeria in implementing effective case management systems, adopting Alternative Dispute Resolution ( ADR ) mechanisms, and establishing specialized courts.

The organization also advocated for transparent disciplinary processes and stringent anti-corruption measures in repositioning the judiciary.

“ The genuine measures you have taken so far to restore and reposition the judiciary as the last hope of the common man have undoubtedly made significant strides towards achieving a more equitable and just legal system for all Nigerians.

“These reforms are vital in addressing the challenges faced by the judiciary and will play a significant role in fostering a more robust legal framework that upholds the rule of law” The statement added.