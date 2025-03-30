  • Sunday, 30th March, 2025

Folly Coker’s Grand Farewell: The Man Who Moved Tourism Forward

Life & Style | 10 hours ago

Chief Folorunsho Coker walked into the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority’s Village Hall on Tuesday, not as a man leaving his post, but as one whose work had made him unforgettable. The room swelled with applause, laughter, and an unspoken understanding—this was a farewell, but also a celebration of a man who had reshaped Nigerian tourism.

Over the past eight years, Coker’s leadership transformed the NTDA from a bureaucratic body into a force that actively shaped the nation’s tourism narrative. He didn’t just manage; he created. The enactment of the NTDA Act, digitalisation efforts, and global partnerships ensured that Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage reached audiences far beyond its borders.

His vision was never confined to boardrooms. Tour Nigeria, one of his signature initiatives, painted the country as an adventure worth taking. From festivals that honoured traditional cuisine to campaigns that placed Nigeria’s landscapes on the global map, Coker understood that tourism was not just about places—it was about stories.

His colleagues spoke of him not just as a leader, but as a mentor. Under his watch, the Authority expanded its organogram, creating jobs and increasing staff training. “He didn’t just tell us what to do; he showed us how to do it,” one staff member recalled emotionally.

Coker’s impact extended beyond policies and projects. Industrial peace flourished under his tenure, and relationships between staff and management improved significantly. He was known for his ability to unite people, urging them to rise above divisions and work toward a common goal—making Nigeria a premier tourist destination.

In his farewell speech, he spoke with the same conviction that had defined his tenure. Gratitude laced his words as he urged the NTDA team to uphold professionalism, reject tribalism, and embrace the spirit of collaboration. “We built this together,” he said. “And together, you must carry it forward.”

As he steps into a new phase, his legacy remains intact. Nigeria’s tourism sector is stronger because of his work, and those who gathered to honour him knew they had been part of something extraordinary. The applause that followed him out of the hall was not just for what he had done, but for the journey he had made possible for others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.