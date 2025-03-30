Folly Coker’s Grand Farewell: The Man Who Moved Tourism Forward

Chief Folorunsho Coker walked into the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority’s Village Hall on Tuesday, not as a man leaving his post, but as one whose work had made him unforgettable. The room swelled with applause, laughter, and an unspoken understanding—this was a farewell, but also a celebration of a man who had reshaped Nigerian tourism.

Over the past eight years, Coker’s leadership transformed the NTDA from a bureaucratic body into a force that actively shaped the nation’s tourism narrative. He didn’t just manage; he created. The enactment of the NTDA Act, digitalisation efforts, and global partnerships ensured that Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage reached audiences far beyond its borders.

His vision was never confined to boardrooms. Tour Nigeria, one of his signature initiatives, painted the country as an adventure worth taking. From festivals that honoured traditional cuisine to campaigns that placed Nigeria’s landscapes on the global map, Coker understood that tourism was not just about places—it was about stories.

His colleagues spoke of him not just as a leader, but as a mentor. Under his watch, the Authority expanded its organogram, creating jobs and increasing staff training. “He didn’t just tell us what to do; he showed us how to do it,” one staff member recalled emotionally.

Coker’s impact extended beyond policies and projects. Industrial peace flourished under his tenure, and relationships between staff and management improved significantly. He was known for his ability to unite people, urging them to rise above divisions and work toward a common goal—making Nigeria a premier tourist destination.

In his farewell speech, he spoke with the same conviction that had defined his tenure. Gratitude laced his words as he urged the NTDA team to uphold professionalism, reject tribalism, and embrace the spirit of collaboration. “We built this together,” he said. “And together, you must carry it forward.”

As he steps into a new phase, his legacy remains intact. Nigeria’s tourism sector is stronger because of his work, and those who gathered to honour him knew they had been part of something extraordinary. The applause that followed him out of the hall was not just for what he had done, but for the journey he had made possible for others.