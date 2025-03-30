Atiku Tackles Wike, Defends Choice of Okowa as Running Mate, Says Learning Without Character Useless

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has defended his choice of former Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election, and reminded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that learning without character is useless.



Atiku was reacting to a statement by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka that Atiku lied in the month of Ramadan by not stating the facts on how Okowa was chosen as his presidential running mate.

According to Olayinka, the FCT minister scored 13 votes, while Okowa scored three votes.



But Atiku’s Media Office said in a statement yesterday that: ”Leadership is not only about numbers; it is about temperament, dignity, and the ability to unify. A man may boast of numbers, but if his conduct lacks grace and humility, those numbers are empty.”



”Once again, facts have been twisted in a desperate attempt to rewrite history. Mr. Wike, through his spokesperson, claims that he had 13 votes from a committee set up to recommend a vice-presidential running mate, while Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa had only two.



”Let us be clear: There are no laid down rules or laws on the selection process of a running mate. Committees, consultations, and recommendations are advisory in nature. The final decision rests solely and exclusively with the presidential candidate, in this case, Atiku Abubakar. It is a constitutional and strategic choice, not a popularity contest,” Atiku’s media office said in a statement.



According to the statement, ”assuming, but not conceding, that Wike had 13 votes and Okowa had two – just like universities confer degrees ‘in learning and in character’ — one must ask: What is the worth of votes if character scores a zero?

”We make no apologies for choosing Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate in 2023. That decision was based on a combination of intellect, composure, and statesmanship.



”We have been vindicated by Mr. Wike’s public conduct in Rivers State where he once served as governor and in Abuja since becoming FCT minister, which has made it abundantly clear why he was unsuitable for the role of vice president in a ticket meant to unify, not divide.



”We urge Mr. Wike and his social media spokesperson to resist the temptation to sermonise about religious piety during Ramadan and Lent, too, while simultaneously fanning the flames of discord. Let us not reduce sacred periods to a tool for petty political jabs.



”The task of rebuilding our party and our nation is a serious one. It is time to move beyond bruised egos and focus on what truly matters: The future of Nigeria and the wellbeing of its people!”, the statement explained.

“While we understand that bitterness often finds expression in a misplaced aggression, we must remind Mr. Wike and his team that a bitter heart isn’t capable of charity, nor does it inspire unity, healing, or truth.”