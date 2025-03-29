YOULEAD International Launches Initiative to Tackle Youth Unemployment

YOULEAD International, a youth-led organisation committed to bridging the gap between education and opportunity, has officially launched what it described as ‘Mission 10,000,’ a transformative initiative aimed at equipping 10,000 African youths with the skills, mentorship, and funding needed to secure meaningful employment and drive impactful change and innovation across Africa by 2030.



Founded in March 2018 by Mr. Martins Iyekekpolor, a statement explained that YOULEAD International has made significant strides in youth empowerment, training over 12,000 young leaders across 13 countries globally and executing 34 impactful projects.



This impact, it noted, was evident in the testimonies of past beneficiaries.

Sandra Onajite, a recipient of a YOULEAD scholarship, was quoted to have said: “Before SKB 2.0, I had zero knowledge of most of the topics covered in the training. I was confused and lost, and my business was struggling when I got the opportunity to apply for a scholarship through YOULEAD. Looking back now, I am incredibly grateful. My digital marketing skills have been, and continue to be, invaluable to my business.”



Similarly, Aisiku Andrea, a participant in the SKB Data Analysis Program, highlighted how the training transformed her ability to drive change, saying, “I am passionate about helping children with learning and genetic disabilities. Through the SKB Data Analysis Program, I have gained the ability to conduct thorough research and make informed decisions that drive meaningful change and deliver the right results.”



Building on this success, YOULEAD stated that it was set to expand its impact in Africa through Mission 10,000, beginning with five key countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, and Tanzania, before scaling to additional African nations by 2030.

It noted that Mission 10,000 focuses on three core areas crucial for youth development: skills for employability, leadership development, and community action and innovation. The initiative would provide training in digital, entrepreneurial, and green skills to prepare youth for today’s and tomorrow’s economies. It would also offer mentorship, training, and access to opportunities to shape future global leaders while equipping young people with resources, platforms, and funding to develop localized solutions to Africa’s pressing challenges.

Speaking at the launch event, Iyekekpolor emphasised the initiative’s core vision, stating: “Young people want to lead, but there are few mentors or platforms directing them. Mission 10,000 is a movement to build a decentralised Africa where youth-led change starts in our towns, communities, and schools, through grassroot initiatives.”

The virtual launch event held recently gathered stakeholders, industry experts, and young people to discuss “Future-Ready Youth: Developing Leadership and Innovation Skills for Africa’s Growth.”