Terra Gold Wins ADVAN Brand Innovation Award



Terra Gold emerged as a beacon of innovation and excellence at the 12th edition of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) African Awards 2025.

Terra Gold was honoured with the prestigious ‘Brand Innovation of the Year’ award.

The recognition underscored the brand’s commitment to redefining kitchen essentials and its journey of passion, dedication, and relentless pursuit of quality.



“From its inception, Terra Gold set out to revolutionise the way people experience food by driving innovation with its unique all-in-one cube. Designed for versatility, Terra Gold enhances a variety of meals, from mouthwatering stews and heartwarming soups to irresistible jollof rice. With Terra Gold, the possibilities are indeed endless,” a statement explained.

It further noted that winning at the ADVAN Awards was a testament to Terra Gold’s disruptive and innovative marketing approach.



“The brand set out to challenge conventions, exceed expectations, and captivate the hearts and palates of consumers. This vision led to impactful campaigns that not only showcased the product’s versatility but also deeply resonated with audiences, reflecting their culinary aspirations and daily cooking experiences,” it added.



Reflecting on this achievement, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, remarked: “Driven by innovation and a passion for quality, we created Terra Gold—a seasoning cube designed to simplify cooking. It empowers home chefs and mothers to prepare a variety of dishes with ease, saving consumers the hassle of stocking multiple seasoning cubes. With it’s rich taste and consistent flavor, Terra Gold is that one innovative cube that lives true to its “One Cube, Endless Possibilities” promise, ensuring a superior seasoning experience for Nigerian Kitchens.”



“As Terra Gold continues its journey, the brand remains committed to elevating culinary experiences. The Brand Innovation of the Year award is not just a milestone—it’s a motivation to explore new horizons, introduce groundbreaking products, and redefine the future of kitchen essentials.



“Terra Gold’s recognition at the ADVAN African Awards was a celebration of a brand that dared to dream, innovate, and transform the culinary landscape. It stands as a testament to what can be achieved when passion meets purpose, and tradition intertwines with innovation.

“As kitchens across Nigeria and beyond continue to resonate with the rich flavours of Terra Gold, the brand’s story serves as an inspiration to all reminding us that with dedication and innovation, the possibilities are truly limitless,” it added.