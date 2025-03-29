Southern Governors’ Forum Extends Condolences to Radda over Mother’s death

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has extended deep condolences to his Katsina State counterpart, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda following the recent loss of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

The State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, representing Governor Abiodun as the Chairman of the SGF, conveyed the Forum’s heartfelt condolences.

In his remarks, the NGF chairman emphasised the universal nature of grief and the importance of celebrating a life well-lived.

“There is never a good time to lose a parent, but we take solace in the impactful life lived—a legacy that endures in family and society.

“We pray that Almighty Allah accepts her righteous deeds, forgives her shortcomings, and grants her Al-Jannatul Firdaus. May He also grant us all long life in good health, enabling us to leave behind positive legacies for future generations,” he said.

In her separate remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Hajia Aisha Rimi, who was on the Ogun State delegation offered special prayers for the late Hajiya Safara’u and extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Radda.

Speaking on behalf of the Katsina State Government, the Deputy Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe, expressed gratitude to the Forum for the visit.

“It is indeed an honour to receive this high-powered delegation from Ogun State. We deeply appreciate the commitment shown by His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun—Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum—in sending such a distinguished team to commiserate with us.

“We are sincerely grateful for the prayers, condolences, and solidarity from the government and good people of Ogun State. Your visit and supplications for our late mother are a great comfort,” deputy governor stated.