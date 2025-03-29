Segilola Resources Strengthens Ties with Host Communities Through Major Infrastructure Projects

Precious Ugwuzor

As part of its unwavering commitment to sustainable community development, Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) is making significant strides in infrastructure and local development for its host communities with two major projects: the construction of a royal palace for Imogbara and the development of the Imogbara-Odo-Ijesa Road.

The 2.4 km road project began in late January and is being constructed using solid interlocking concrete blocks to ensure long-term durability. Currently, approximately 100 meters have been completed.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Imogbara palace is nearing completion, with 95 per cent of the work finished and final touches underway.

These initiatives have been met with appreciation from the local community. Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of Imogbara, HRH Oba Bamidele Adeniji Adeyeye, the Olumolu of Imogbara said, “We in the Imogbara community deeply appreciate Segilola’s contributions. They have provided jobs, installed a transformer, and empowered our women and youth in their businesses. This palace is something we have long hoped for. A royal palace is a symbol of cultural heritage, and thanks to Segilola, Imogbara will soon stand proudly alongside any community in the region.”

Reaffirming Segilola’s commitment to impactful initiatives in itshost communities, Ms. Madhurii Sarkar-Amoda, Community Development and Stakeholder Manager at SROL, stated that “At Segilola, we believe in taking action, not just making promises. Our goal is to create lasting value for the communities where we operate, and these projects reflect our unwavering commitment to that vision.”

Segilola Resources remains committed to fostering positive community impact through infrastructure, job creation, and local empowerment.